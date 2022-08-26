The New York Yankees have struggled since the All-Star break, but are showing signs of a turnaround after their last four games, which have all been wins. On Thursday night, they popped off 13 runs in a decisive win over Oakland, but which of their players might be worth considering for MLB DFS lineups when the series continues on Friday? Giancarlo Stanton, to nobody's surprise, was responsible for three RBI thanks to a well-timed second inning single and a walk with the bases loaded in his next plate appearance.

Stanton is routinely one of the pricier options in the MLB DFS player pool, but after yesterday, perhaps there are some others worth considering. Third baseman Josh Donaldson also had three RBI and scored four runs with two doubles, and catcher Jose Trevino continued to impress after he hit a double and scored three runs. Before you make your MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Bichette finished as the top-scoring Fantasy shortstop after he went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in the Blue Jays' 6-5 win against Boston to return 19 Fantasy points on DraftKings and 25 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season continues, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Friday, August 26. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday, August 26, 2022

For Friday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who is listed at $5,800 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel. Schwarber has been a boom-or-bust Fantasy option all season, as he leads the National League in home runs (35) and strikeouts (158). In his last start on Thursday, he hit a home run in Philadelphia's 4-0 win against Cincinnati.

The Phillies move on to a new series against Pittsburgh on Friday and will face starting pitcher Bryse Wilson, who has given up seven total runs over his last two starts. The last time Schwarber faced off against Wilson came in 2019, when the latter was pitching for the Braves and Schwarber was with the Cubs. The Phillies slugger went 1-for-3 against Wilson, but that hit was a home run.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Schwarber with first baseman Rhys Hoskins ($4,700 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel). Hoskins finished without a hit on Thursday, but he was instrumental in Philadelphia's win on Wednesday. He had two hits and three RBI in the Phillies 7-5 win against the Reds, and for the season he has 26 home runs with 63 RBI.

Hoskins has had his own measure of success against Wilson, as he is 2-for-5 against him all-time. Both of Hoskins' hits against Wilson went for doubles, and in his career against the Pirates, Hoskins has offensive splits of .319/.420/.565. Hoskins has been a slightly more efficient hitter at home than on the road this season, but his slugging percentage (.513) has been markedly higher. He also has more than twice as many doubles (17) at Citizens Bank Park than in away games.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Friday, August 26, 2022

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Friday? And which player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.