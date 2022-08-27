Left-handed power is an enormous asset in MLB daily Fantasy and nobody in baseball is hotter than Rangers first baseman Nate Lowe at the moment. Lowe has four home runs and 10 RBI in the last seven days and is now up to 21 home runs and 62 RBI on the season with an .840 OPS. And while conventional wisdom might say that he's due to cool off against Tigers lefty Eduardo Rodriguez on Saturday, the splits tell us otherwise.

Lowe has an impressive .972 OPS against left-handed pitching this season and could be a valuable asset for MLB DFS lineups. However, with his price on the rise, you'll need to find cheaper options in the MLB DFS player pool to offset the cost of one of the most dangerous hitters in the game right now. Before you make your MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Yankees starting pitching Gerrit Cole in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Cole threw seven innings of one-run ball in a win against the Athletics and struck out 11 to return 37.5 Fantasy points on DraftKings and 62 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season continues, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Saturday, August 27. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday, August 27, 2022

For Saturday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Padres third baseman Manny Machado, who is listed at $5,900 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel. Machado made his sixth All-Star appearance this season and continues to be a cornerstone of one of the most exciting teams in baseball.

The 30-year-old is slashing .297/.369/.519 with 22 home runs and 76 RBI on the season and he'll be looking to exploit a juicy matchup against the Royals on Saturday. Lefty Daniel Lynch (4.58 ERA) will take the mound for the Royals and Machado has eight home runs in 140 plate appearances against left-handed pitching this year. The forecast is also calling for a stiff breeze blowing out to left field, further enhancing the right-handed Machado's value.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge ($6,300 on DraftKings and $5,000 on FanDuel). The runaway favorite for American League MVP honors is turning in a historic season with 49 home runs and 109 RBI in 122 games this year.

Judge leads the AL in both categories and also leads the league in runs scored (101), slugging (.665), OPS (1.063) and total bases (302). He has a 1.310 OPS over the last seven days and has even been a threat on the basepaths this year, with 14 steals to his name.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Saturday, August 27, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Saturday? And which player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.