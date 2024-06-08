New York Mets ace Kodai Senga will not return to the rotation before the All-Star Game, according to what manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters on Saturday. Senga has not yet pitched this season: first because of moderate capsule strain in his throwing shoulder, and since because of a triceps issue. The Mets expressed optimism that he could return to throwing bullpen sessions this week.

Senga, 31, earned All-Star distinction and finished second in Rookie of the Year voting last season. In 29 starts, he amassed a 2.98 ERA (139 ERA+) and a 2.62 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Senga's contributions were worth an estimated 4.5 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference's calculations.

The Mets signed Senga to a five-year pact worth $75 million prior to last season. It's notable that Senga's contract includes a clause for a conditional option for the 2028 season in the event that he misses serious time because of an elbow injury. These injuries would not appear to trigger that option.

Back in May, Senga explained that his absence from the Mets had been extended by his desire to overhaul his mechanics. "With my current mechanics, I didn't think I'd be able to come back at 100%," he told reporters at the time.

Senga is but one of several notable injury-related absences from the Mets roster. New York is also without catcher Francisco Alvarez and closer Edwin Díaz.

The Mets entered Saturday with a 27-35 record on the year, putting them in fourth place in the National League East. They're on a three-game winning streak heading into this weekend's series against the Philadelphia Phillies in London. The Mets will return to New York and begin a six-game homestand against the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres come Tuesday.