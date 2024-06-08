The Cleveland Guardians have been among the top teams in the MLB this season, and starting pitcher Ben Lively has been a pleasant surprise. He had a mediocre 5.38 ERA across 19 appearances last season, but he is 5-2 with a 2.84 ERA through his first nine starts this year. Lively has not allowed more than three earned runs in any of his outings, making him a consistent MLB DFS pick. He is facing a struggling Miami lineup on Saturday night, so should you include Lively in your MLB DFS lineups?

There are only four games taking place after 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, leading to limited options in the MLB DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Which undervalued players are worth rostering with your MLB DFS strategy? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez as one of his top picks in his MLB DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Alvarez went 2-for-4 with two runs, three RBI and a walk, returning 28.9 points on FanDuel and 20 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2024 MLB season rolling, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Saturday, June 8. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts at $4,200 on FanDuel and $6,100 on DraftKings. Betts has taken a backseat to teammate Shohei Ohtani when it comes to the headlines, but Betts leads the Dodgers with 79 hits this season. He is batting .312 with 10 home runs and 35 RBI, continuing to be one of the best hitters in baseball.

Betts homered and drove in three runs during a 2-for-4 day at the plate against Pittsburgh on Thursday. He is among the most disciplined batters in the league as well, walking seven times over his last five games. The 31-year-old is always a threat on the base paths, stealing nine bases on 10 attempts this season, so there are plenty of reasons to make him the focal point of DFS lineups on Saturday.

McClure is stacking Betts with Dodgers catcher Will Smith ($5,400 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel). Smith has been in excellent form over the past week, hitting safely in six of his last seven games. He went 3-for-5 with two homers and three runs against New York last Wednesday, and he added a multi-hit performance against Pittsburgh this week.

Smith is batting .291 with nine homers and 38 RBI overall this season, as playing in a stacked lineup gives him a chance to drive in multiple runs on a daily basis. He had the day off on Thursday, so he should be rested heading into Saturday night's contest against New York. Smith is facing Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes, who allowed three earned runs on seven hits across 4.1 innings against San Francisco his last time out. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 8, 2024

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of McClure's MLB DFS picks, here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the DFS expert who has won more than $2 million.