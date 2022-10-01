There are only a handful of games left in the 2022 MLB season and while most of the baseball universe's attention is on Aaron Judge's pursuit of home run No. 62, MLB daily Fantasy players are simply trying to end their season with a few more profitable days. With games spread throughout the day on Saturday, the MLB DFS player pool will be relatively shallow but there's actually a surprising amount of starting pitching depth this week. Max Scherzer, Dylan Cease, Shane McClanahan and Cristian Javier are all scheduled to take the bump and those are all high-upside options for your MLB DFS lineups.

Cease's White Sox have fizzled late in the season but the 26-year-old remains a revelation with a 2.06 ERA and 222 strikeouts over 179 innings. Meanwhile, Scherzer has a 1.13 ERA with 32 strikeouts over 24 innings in his last four starts but both of those options will eat up a significant portion of your salary cap space. So who are some of the more affordable options that might allow for you to splurge on pitching? Before making any MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Twins shortstop Carlos Correa as one of his top MLB DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Correa went 2-for-5 with a home run and 2 RBI to return 19 points on DraftKings and 25.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Angels outfielder Mike Trout, who is listed at $5,800 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel. Already a three-time AL MVP and 10-time all-star at 31 years of age, injury seems to be the only thing that can slow Trout down. He's missed 168 games over the last two seasons but he's been absolutely sensational in the 115 games he has played in 2022.

Trout has 38 home runs and 78 RBI in just 480 plate appearances this season and is slashing .277/.363/.618 on the season. And he was absolutely blistering in the month of September, where he hit 10 home runs and had 20 RBI while posting a 1.075 OPS. He's had a 1.061 OPS against left-handed pitching this year and he'll take on Rangers lefty Cole Ragans on Saturday.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner ($5,400 DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel). After being acquired along with Scherzer from the Nationals last summer, Turner posted a .950 OPS in 52 games with the Dodgers and won the NL batting title on the season with a .328 average.

And he's posted another exceptional season in 2022, batting .298 with 20 home runs, 97 RBI and 26 stolen bases. He has a .900 OPS against left-handed pitching ahead of a matchup with Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland. Turner has two homers, a triple and a double in 27 career plate appearance against Freeland.

