The 2024 MLB season is underway and after pulling off a blockbuster trade to acquire Juan Soto during the offseason, the New York Yankees are already reaping the benefits. The Yankees are a perfect 4-0 to start the season and Soto has been the offensive catalyst, slashing .529/.600/.765 with a home run and four RBI. Now the Yankees open up a three-game series against the reigning National League champion Diamondbacks on Monday and Soto will likely continue to be a popular option for MLB DFS lineups.

Can he stay hot and, if so, how much exposure should you have to the three-time all-star and four-time Silver Slugger winner? Meanwhile, starting pitching options might be somewhat limited on Monday with most franchises finishing their first cycle through the rotation, so which starters in the MLB DFS player pool have a matchup you can take advantage of?

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Yankees outfielder Juan Soto as one of his top DFS picks on both sites. The result: Soto went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, and an RBI, returning 15 points on DraftKings and 18.5 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt at $4,800 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel. The seven-time All-Star and 2022 NL MVP is still an extremely capable run producer in the middle of the St. Louis lineup and he's as reliable as they come, playing at least 150 games in every full MLB season since 2015.

Goldschmidt slashed .268/.363/.448 with 25 home runs, 80 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 2023 and he's posted a .912 OPS with a home run and four RBI over his first four games in 2024. Now he'll take on Padres right-hander Matt Waldron who will be making just his seventh career MLB start at age 27. Waldron gave up nine home runs in only 41 1/3 innings of work last season.

McClure is also rostering Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story at $4,200 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel. The two-time All-Star is finally healthy again after missing 187 games over his first two seasons in Boston and he's coming off a multi-hit game on Sunday.

Story hasn't had the chance to live up to his $140 million contract in Boston yet but there's been optimism all offseason about a return to All-Star form. He even told manager Alex Cora that his expectation was to play in 155 games this season and Cora surprisingly didn't shut the idea down. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for April 1, 2024

