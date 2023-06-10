Saturday's loaded MLB DFS slate includes a rivalry tilt between the Yankees and Red Sox, along with a showdown between the Rangers and Rays. There is star power from both games in Saturday's MLB DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. However, New York will be without star outfielder Aaron Judge, who was placed on the injured list due to a toe injury. The Yankees are 7-9 without Judge this season, so they need some other players to fill the void on Saturday.

Anthony Rizzo has been unable to do so, going 1 of 27 in his seven games since returning from a neck injury. Should you continue to avoid Rizzo in your MLB DFS lineups on Saturday? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease as one of his top pitchers in his MLB DFS player pool on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Cease allowed one run across six strong innings while striking out seven Miami batters, returning 21.9 points on DraftKings and 40 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season in full swing, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Saturday, June 10. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo ($4,100 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel). New York's lineup has been struggling to find consistency this season, but Nimmo has been able to provide some success at the top of the order. He has a team-high 68 hits and a .282 batting average, driving in 25 runs.

Nimmo has four multi-hit games since May 25, along with hitting a home run against Atlanta on Thursday. He has hit a pair of home runs in 11 career games at Pittsburgh, scoring seven runs during that stretch. Nimmo is facing Pirates starter Johan Oviedo, who has allowed at least four earned runs on four occasions this season, entering this game with a 4.29 ERA.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Nimmo with shortstop Francisco Lindor ($4,800 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel). Lindor's early-season struggles were well documented, but he has started to get back on track over the past week. He is on a five-game hitting streak coming into this matchup, including a two-hit day against Atlanta on Thursday.

Lindor's surge continued in Pittsburgh on Friday night when he hit a home run in a 14-7 loss. He ranks second on the team in home runs (12) and RBI (43) heading into this favorable matchup. The 29-year-old had three hits in three games at PNC Park last season, suggesting that he is comfortable playing at this park. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 10, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.