After posting an ERA of 4.34 or higher in each of his last three seasons, Royals left hander Danny Duffy is off to a sensational start in 2021 with a 1.26 ERA and 40 strikeouts through six starts. On Wednesday, Duffy will make his seventh start of the season against a Tigers offense that is the worst in the American League. Detroit scores just 3.4 runs per game this season and that will make Duffy an incredibly popular option in MLB DFS lineups this evening.

Other pitchers in the MLB DFS player pool for Wednesday include Gerrit Cole, Brandon Woodruff, Zack Wheeler and Julio Urias, so deciding which upper echelon pitcher to roster will be a serious challenge. And if you go any of those routes, you'll still have to find positional value to afford the splurge on starting pitching. Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure recommended Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna as one of his top picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a solo home run to return nearly 6x on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for May 12, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy at $5,500 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel. The 30-year-old slugger is a prototypical three-outcome player in the modern era, so MLB daily Fantasy players are always looking for matchups that will allow for him to exploit his tremendous power.

A matchup against Mariners right hander Justin Dunn certainly seems advantageous, with Muncy posting a .954 OPS against righties this season and slugging .706 in the past week. Dunn has issued 17 walks in 25 2/3 innings this season and Muncy leads the National League in walks (34), so he should be on base plenty to build in a healthy floor as you take a big swing at him providing power on Wednesday night.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Royals outfielder Jorge Soler at $3,300 on DraftKings and $2,500 on FanDuel. After hitting 48 home runs in 2019, Soler saw his OPS drop by 153 points in 2020 and it's down another 115 points from there so far in 2021.

However, a .267 BABIP and a 2.2 percent home run rate screams out for positive regression for a guy with a .309 lifetime BABIP and a 6.6 percent home run rate over the last two seasons. Soler got that ball rolling on Tuesday night with a 2-for-5 effort that included a home run and six RBIs. Plus, Tigers starter Casey Mize has already given up two home runs and six earned runs in a start against Kansas City earlier this season.

