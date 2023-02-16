Spring training is underway and next weekend spring games begin. There are two exhibition games on the schedule next Friday (Rangers vs. Royals and Mariners vs. Padres), then full Cactus League and Grapefruit League play begins the following day. Real live baseball is a little more than a week away. Here are the latest hot stove happenings to hold you over until then.

Angels nearing deal with Moore

Matt Moore TEX • RP • #45 ERA 1.95 WHIP 1.18 IP 74 BB 38 K 83 View Profile

The Angels are closing in on an agreement with free agent lefty Matt Moore, reports The Athletic. Contract terms are unknown. Moore will join a bullpen that doesn't have an obvious closer, but does have three solid options from the right side (Carlos Estévez, Jimmy Herget, Ryan Tepera) and now three solid options from the left side (Moore, Aaron Loup, José Quijada).

Moore, 33, revived his career with the Rangers last season, pitching to a 1.95 ERA with 83 strikeouts in 74 relief innings. He was also more effective against righties than lefties, so he's not just a left-on-left specialist. Moore made some tweaks to his curveball last year, specifically throwing it harder and getting more horizontal break. The pitch's whiff rate nearly doubled as a result.

Phillies extend Domínguez

Seranthony Dominguez PHI • RP • #58 ERA 3.00 WHIP 1.14 IP 51 BB 22 K 61 View Profile

The Phillies have signed righty Seranthony Domínguez to a two-year contract extension with a club option for a third year, the team announced Thursday. The deal covers his final two arbitration years with a club option for his first free agent year. Domínguez will make $2.5 million in 2023 and $4.5 million in 2024, per the New York Post. The $8 million club option has a $500,000 buyout.

Domínguez, 28, was Philadelphia's most dominant reliever last season, his first full year back from Tommy John surgery. He was especially effective in October, when he allowed only two runs in 10 2/3 innings while striking out 18 of the 40 batters he faced during the Phillies' run to the World Series. Domínguez is more likely to be used as a fireman in 2023 than as the designated closer.