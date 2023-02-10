We are less than a week away from spring training, baseball fans. Here is each team's spring training reporting date. Now here are Friday's hot stove rumors as you await baseball's return.

Cubs sign Fulmer

The Cubs have signed veteran righty reliever Michael Fulmer, reports The Athletic. Financial terms are unknown, though it would seem likely to be a one-year deal. Chicago has been very active this offseason -- Fulmer is the eighth free agent they've signed to major league contract -- and it's possible they'll still sign another reliever to fill out the bullpen.

Fulmer figures to join veterans Brad Boxberger and Rowan Wick and neophytes Adbert Alzolay and Brandon Hughes in manager David Ross' go-to relief crew. Michael Rucker and Julian Merryweather are also in the mix. Chicago will have 11 relievers with big league experience in camp as non-roster invitees. Even with Fulmer aboard, some bullpen spots remain up for grabs.

Rangers open to adding an outfielder

Rangers GM Chris Young told the Dallas Morning News he intends to "continue to monitor (the outfield market) leading up to spring training and through spring training." Texas invested heavily in their rotation this offseason, led by Jacob deGrom, though they have not yet added to an offense that ranked 12th in runs scored last year. Their left fielders hit an untenable .186/.253/.256 in 2023.

Although Leody Taveras figures to have a leg up on the center fielder job, Adolis García is the only outfielder the Rangers have locked into a spot. Josh Smith, a natural infielder, and speedster Bubba Thompson are in the left field mix. Former Ranger Jurickson Profar and the perfectly cromulent David Peralta remain unsigned. Bryan Reynolds is the top name on the trade market, though the Pirates have set a high asking price and appear to be sticking to it.