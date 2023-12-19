The 2023-24 MLB offseason is six weeks old and, with Juan Soto traded and Shohei Ohtani signed, the next big piece to come off the board figures to be Japanese righty Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Yamamoto held in-person meetings with teams last week and could make his decision sometime this week. Until then, here are the latest hot stove rumors.

Angels have had 'recent dialogue' with Snell

The Angels and reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell have had "recent dialogue," reports MLB.com. The Halos lost Shohei Ohtani to the Dodgers earlier this month and figure to have a big chunk of money burning a hole in their pocket. That said, the case can be made the Angels should take a step back and rebuild, not dive into another big money contract.

Snell, 31, allowed 19 runs in his final 23 starts this past season. He also led baseball with 99 walks, and he's unlikely to strand 86.7% of baserunners again next year (MLB average is 71.9%). When he's on, Snell is as good as anyone in the game, though he does come with the red flags. The Angels have needs up and down the roster, rotation included. It's easy to see how Snell fits.

The Mets' plan without Yamamoto

If the Mets miss out on Yoshinobu Yamamoto, they are expected to spread the money around rather than sign another big name free agent, according to MLB.com. That likely means a starting pitcher (or two) who isn't Jordan Montgomery or Snell, a depth outfielder, and bullpen help. The Mets don't want to bog themselves down with contracts for 2025.

To date, the Mets have only handed out reasonable one-year contracts to starter Luis Severino, utility man Joey Wendle, and relievers Austin Adams, Jorge López, and Michael Tonkin. A right-handed hitting outfielder who could platoon with D.J. Stewart and spell Brandon Nimmo in center feels like a must, ditto adding to a rotation that is thin behind José Quintana and Kodai Senga.

Giants seeking a shortstop

Not surprisingly, the Giants are exploring the trade market for a shortstop, reports the San Francisco Chronicle. Stalwart Brandon Crawford turns 37 next month and is coming off a poor and injury plagued year. Top prospect Marco Luciano made his MLB debut in 2023, though he's played only 56 games in Double-A and 13 in Triple-A. A little more time in the minors wouldn't be a bad idea.

Elvis Andrus, Tim Anderson, and Amed Rosario are the top shortstops on the free agent market. Willy Adames (Brewers) and Ha-Seong Kim (Padres) could be available in trades, ditto youngster Oswald Peraza (Yankees). San Francisco signed backup catcher Tom Murphy to a two-year contract Monday, which pushes 2018 No. 2 pick Joey Bart out of the picture. He's a trade candidate.

Padres have offered Matsui a contract

The Padres have offered Japanese closer Yuki Matsui a contract, reports MLB.com. San Diego cleared significant payroll space with the Juan Soto trade and they need bullpen help with Josh Hader currently a free agent, and unlikely to return. The club's current late-inning mix includes righties Robert Suarez and Enyel De Los Santos, and lefty Tom Cosgrove.

Matsui, 28, has over 200 career saves in Japan and he pitched to a 1.57 ERA with 72 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings with the Rakuten Golden Eagles in 2023. Despite his success in Japan, Baseball America says Matsui "projects to be a low-to-mid leverage reliever handles both lefties and righties." There's still a place for a guy like that in a contender's bullpen.