MLB rumors: Phillies, Reds making push for Zack Wheeler, who could sign nine-figure deal soon

With the Thanksgiving holiday in the rear-view mirror, teams and players are now free to get back to business ahead of next week's Winter Meetings. As such, don't be surprised if a few deals get done ahead of time so teams know where they stand entering the process.

Here's the latest from Wednesday's MLB rumor mill.

Phillies pursuing Zack Wheeler

The market is moving quickly for free agent right-hander Zack Wheeler. The Philadelphia Phillies, Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox are three of the teams currently involved in the bidding. According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Phillies and Reds are heavily involved while the White Sox are also in the mix.

Olney reports that the Phillies are seen by MLB agents as an extremely motivated team in regards to their pursuit of starting pitching this offseason. If the Phillies were to add Wheeler as an impact arm to join Aaron Nola at the front of the rotation, the club would put themselves in a better position to return to the postseason for the first time since 2011.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal notes the same trio as the main suitors for Wheeler, but also reports that the Los Angeles Angels have real interest in signing Wheeler, as well. While they may be in talks with Wheeler, it's likely that the Angels will spend more of their resources courting California native Gerrit Cole.

According to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, the Rangers are out on Wheeler as of Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, it was reported that Wheeler received an offer worth more than $100 million. Wheeler's likely to sign sooner rather than later, and Rosenthal reports that a deal could go down any day now.

Yankees to meet with Strasburg

The Yankees -- another team in need of starting pitcher this winter -- will meet with right-hander Stephen Strasburg on Wednesday, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. The Yankees reportedly met with Gerrit Cole -- the other top-end starter on the market -- on Tuesday. Heyman also notes that the Washington Nationals seem somewhat confident about Strasburg re-signing. After the postseason ended, Strasburg -- the World Series MVP -- opted out of his contract with the Nats.