Phillies sign starter Zack Wheeler to five-year, $118 million contract, report says
The Phillies added a much-needed quality arm to their rotation
The Philadelphia Phillies have signed free-agent pitcher Zack Wheeler to a five-year deal worth $118 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Wheeler, 29, finished the 2019 season with a 11-8 record and a 3.96 ERA in 27 starts (in a career-high 195 1/3 innings) for the Mets. The right-hander posted a 1.26 WHIP with a career-high 195 strikeouts last season.
Wheeler, whose fastball averaged nearly 97 mph in 2019, was considered one of the top second-tier starters on the free-agent market behind top-end arms Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg. CBS Sports ranked Wheeler as the seventh-best available free agent on the market this offseason. He became the second notable starting pitcher to sign with an NL East team on Wednesday after veteran lefty Cole Hamels agreed on a one-year, $18 million deal with the Braves.
Wheeler finished 2019 averaging 8.98 strikeouts per nine innings and struck out 23.6 percent of the batters he faced, compared to just 2.30 walks per nine innings. The 2019 season also saw Wheeler post double-digit wins for the second year in a row.
Wheeler rejected his one-year, $17.8 million qualifying offer from the Mets in November, and the club will now receive third-round draft-pick compensation. Over the last two seasons, Wheeler has proved to be a solid starter, averaging 30 starts while posting a 3.65 ERA and a 3.37 WHIP. He missed both the 2015 and 2016 seasons following Tommy John surgery and subsequent setbacks, but worked his way back to earn a spot in New York's rotation.
Wheeler was a highly coveted arm this winter and also reportedly had interest from the White Sox, Reds and Rangers. The White Sox offered Wheeler more than $118 million, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Wheeler's wife is from New Jersey and the proximity to Philadelphia played a role in Wheeler's decision, Rosenthal reported.
After spending the first five seasons of his MLB career pitching for the Mets, Wheeler will join the NL East rival Phillies and a rotation that currently consists of Aaron Nola, Jake Arrieta, Vince Velasquez and Zach Eflin. The Phillies rotation suffered from underperformance and injuries last season. They finished the season ranked 17th for team ERA (4.53) and 26th for home runs allowed (258). The Phillies, who have a new manager in Joe Girardi, are hoping to return to the postseason for the first time since 2011.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Yankees outfielder trolls Astros
The exiled Yankees outfielder poked some fun at the Astros
-
Braves boost rotation with Hamels
Atlanta has added a veteran lefty starter to boost its rotation
-
2019-20 MLB Free Agent Tracker
Here's how you can keep tabs on the top 50 free agents this winter
-
MLB rumors: Phillies in on Wheeler
Here are the latest rumors on the MLB hot stove
-
MLB All-Decade awards for the 2010s
The 2010s are behind us, and it's time to declare the best of the past 10 MLB seasons
-
MLB rumors: Rendon could be first domino
Here are the latest rumors on the MLB hot stove
-
Nats win first WS in franchise history
The Nationals' improbable October run ended with a championship
-
Nats force WS Game 7 vs. Astros
The Nationals won their third road game of the series Tuesday night