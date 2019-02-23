MLB rumors: Phillies remain potential fit for Dallas Keuchel; Kimbrel willing to sit out season?

Exhibition season is here. Nonetheless, we still have plenty of big names left on the board in free agency, including superstar sluggers Bryce Harper and closer Craig Kimbrel. That means we've got a healthy supply of hot stove buzz in February. To give you an idea of what's out there this Saturday, we're here to round up all the notable rumors. As always, our free agent tracker is a great way to catch up on what's already happened on that front.

Let's round up the activity for the day here.

Kimbrel may sit out?

View Profile Craig Kimbrel BOS • RP • 46 ERA 2.74 WHIP .99 IP 62.1 BB 31 K 96

As mentioned in the introduction, Craig Kimbrel is one of the top free agents left standing. If he doesn't get an offer to his liking soon, he may turn to sitting. Per CBS Sports HQ MLB insider Jim Bowden, sources close to Kimbrel believe he would be willing to sit out the season rather than sign a sub-market deal:

According to multiple GMs Craig Kimbrel asking price has still not come down and sources close to Kimbrel think he will consider sitting out the year if he doesn’t get close to his perceived value. — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) February 23, 2019

Few teams have even been rumored to have interest in Kimbrel, who has the most saves of anyone through their age-30 seasons. The Red Sox, his old team, have publicly ruled out a return. Meanwhile, the Braves and Twins have had stated interest. It's unclear if anyone else is involved or will become involved in the coming weeks.

Phillies possible suitor for Keuchel

View Profile Dallas Keuchel HOU • SP • 60 ERA 3.74 WHIP 1.31 IP 204.2 BB 58 K 153

Much of the talk concerning the Philadelphia Phillies as of late has been about their pursuit of Bryce Harper. As it turns out, Harper isn't the only free agent the Phils have interest in.

Rather, the Phillies remain a potential fit for left-hander Dallas Keuchel:

Heard again Philly is among teams that could be a possible landing spot for Keuchel. Padres apparently are not. They are looking at adding a starter but don’t see a fit. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 23, 2019

Keuchel has posted a 106 ERA+ over the last three seasons while averaging 173 innings per pop. He doesn't fit the mold teams look for in pitchers anymore -- he has a low-spin fastball that doesn't impress on the radar gun -- but he's been an effective starter who could slot into the middle of a contender's rotation without issue.

The Phillies have shown a willingness to spend money on their rotation. Around this time last year they signed Jake Arrieta, and more recently they extended ace Aaron Nola.

Cardinals give Martinez raise

View Profile Jose Martinez STL • RF • 38 BA .305 R 64 HR 17 RBI 83 SB 0

Jose Martinez is used to being the odd man out in St. Louis, where his inability to play defense has limited his starting opportunities with the Cardinals. Despite effectively serving as a walking trade rumor for most of the last seven months, Martinez remains with the Cardinals -- and on Saturday he received a pay bump after agreeing to a two-year deal worth more than $3 million:

A motivation for deal was opportunities #Cardinals had to transfer Martinez to Japan team and make more money for himself. #stlcards instead offered immediate bump with bonus and this deal. https://t.co/YMejJHndpz — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) February 23, 2019

It's not quite right to call this an extension -- the Cardinals didn't gain any control over additional seasons, and Martinez will not qualify for free agency at the deal's conclusion -- but it does serve the purpose of keeping him stateside rather than pursuing more lucrative opportunities overseas.

Martinez has a career 128 OPS+ and last season homered 17 times in 590 plate appearances. He could come in handy if and when the National League installs the designated hitter.

Span gaining suitors

View Profile Denard Span SEA • CF • 4 BA .261 R 63 HR 11 RBI 58 SB 9

With Harper still available, it's been easy to overlook that there are still other free-agent outfielders who merit contracts. One of those is Denard Span.

Span, who turns 35 in a couple days, is apparently drawing more interest now that spring training is underway:

Outfield market has been a beast but market is picking up for Denard Span. 2 win player last year, 112 OPS plus. Possible teams include: Det Mets Mia Clev CWS — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 23, 2019

Last season, Span posted a 112 OPS+ while splitting the season between the Rays and Mariners.