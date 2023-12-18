The holidays are closing in, but a number of notable names remain on the post-Shohei Ohtani free-agent market, and that's to say nothing of the bevy of possible trade candidates who may be headed elsewhere this MLB offseason. As such, the rumors keep coming, and we're here to round up Monday's supply.

Yamamoto market still hot

Twenty-five-year-old right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the top starting pitcher on the free-agent market, and his decision may be coming soon. Thanks to his youth, ace upside, and ace results, Yamamoto may fetch more than $300 million, and that's before you even add in the quite substantial posting fee that will be owed to his NPB team, the Orix Buffaloes. Several key members of the New York Mets organization were reportedly in attendance for Yamamoto's recent dinner at owner Steve Cohen's house, and that kind of aggressive push plus Cohen's willingness to spend has perhaps positioned the Mets as frontrunners. Also heavily in the mix, however, are the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, who themselves have vast resources and have been active in wooing Yamamoto, and some reporters have occasionally name-checked one of those two clubs as the favorite.

Elsewhere the San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, and Toronto Blue Jays are believed to be in the Yamamoto bidding, and the Philadelphia Phillies have emerged as aggressive suitors. As Ken Rosenthal reports, the Phillies under lead decision-maker Dave Dombrowski are committed to be more active when it comes to landing top-line talent from Asia, and that figures to remain a goal this winter even if they miss out on Yamamoto. Speaking of Yamamoto, Bryce Harper, the Phillies' biggest star, did his part to sell the coveted moundsman on the charms of playing in Philly:

Per MLB-NBP posting rules, Yamamoto after entering the market has 45 days to reach an agreement, which in his instance means a Jan. 4 deadline. Yamamoto, however, is widely expected to make his decision before the end of December.

Framber Valdez drawing trade interest

Houston Astros ace Framber Valdez is drumming up plenty of interest on the trade market, it seems. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that "more than five teams" have checked in with Houston about Valdez's availability in trade. While it seems unlikely that the Astros, who presumably are intent on contending in 2024 and aiming to make it at least as far as the ALCS for the eighth straight year, would part with their best and most reliable starting pitcher, it's apparently a possibility.

On that front, Ken Rosenthal reports that the Astros may be looking to duck under the luxury-tax threshold for 2024, and trading Valdez, who's in line for an eight-figure salary in his second year of arbitration-eligibility, is one way to advance that goal. Doing so, however, would harm Houston's chances in what figures to be a competitive AL West.