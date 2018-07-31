MLB trade deadline: All the funniest Twitter reactions to baseball's big deals and whiffs

Tuesday was a busy deadline day for Major League Baseball, even if some of the top names on the market -- from Manny Machado to Cole Hamels -- were dealt well before this week's cutoff.

The trades we all really wanted may not have materialized, and the Washington Nationals might have fooled us all by dangling -- and then clinging to -- the one and only Bryce Harper. But there was still a plethora of recognizable names on the move: Brian Dozier to the Dodgers, Chris Archer to the Pirates, Tommy Pham to the Rays, Ian Kinsler to the Red Sox, Adam Duvall to the Braves and Wilson Ramos to the Phillies.

Twitter, as per the norm, was following along the whole time, and the reactions were rather comical.

The biggest news of the day, of course, probably centered on what didn't happen with Harper. But when word got out that the Nats might be selling their generational superstar, out came all the jokes about super teams, the Yankees and the Home Run Derby -- until Washington itself nixed all the juicy rumors.

Nats: Bryce Harper is available



Mets: Jose Bautista is untouchable — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) July 31, 2018

Bryce Harper to the Nationals. — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) July 31, 2018

Bryce Harper just signed with the Golden State Warriors. — jordan cornette (@jordancornette) July 31, 2018

Be intresting to see if Bryce Harper can suceed playing for a team that dosent let his dad pitch to him — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) July 31, 2018

Just a reminder that Bryce Harper and Manny Machado will both be Yankees in the winter. Have a good day — regina phalange (@allstarsevy) July 31, 2018

One deal that did, in fact, get done was Dozier to the Dodgers. But even fans of L.A.'s rivals seemed to be OK with the deal.

Deplete your farm pic.twitter.com/gLwxwlwQFj — Danny Johnson (@Danny_Johnson27) July 31, 2018

Archer's move to Pittsburgh might have been among the day's biggest deals, with the Pirates seemingly going from seller to buyer in a matter of days. And the reactions to his arrival, not to mention what Pittsburgh gave up to get him, seemed a little slanted in Tampa Bay's favor. Unless you're Archer himself. Or Dick Vitale.

“And the Pirates, in an attempt to drive up the asking price for Chris Archer for their division rivals, have just accidentally traded for him” — Kristin (@10iskristin) July 31, 2018

The Rays just traded Chris Archer to the Pirates.



They currently have no starting pitchers on the roster. pic.twitter.com/VbW2KePeV9 — SB Nation (@SBNation) July 31, 2018

Chris Archer thinking he's getting traded to a contender and then ending up with the #Pirates. #MLBTradeDeadline pic.twitter.com/Mxi3GFOwjb — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) July 31, 2018

Marc , is this the best we can get for a top of the rotation starter like @ChrisArcher22 with a friendly contract ? Would have loved Frazier & Sheffield from the @Yankees @RonDiazWDAE @Buster_ESPN @karlravechespn @Kurkjian_ESPN @jaysonst @Joelsherman1 — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) July 31, 2018

Fans were perhaps equally as unsettled in Philadelphia after the first-place Phillies missed out on a big name (the ghost of Machado still lingers), even if any apparent dissatisfaction in Ramos is probably misplaced.

Solid catcher and a mediocre reliever? Not exactly what I had in mind pic.twitter.com/9LbjxLGXO2 — William Lohr (@DrummingGod) July 31, 2018

In Milwaukee, the problem is a little different with the Orioles' Jonathan Schoop now on the Brewers' roster.

Craig Counsell trying to come up with his lineup after the Brewers trade for Schoop. pic.twitter.com/ZLulGBsbIJ — Dakota Schmidt (@Dakota_Schmidt) July 31, 2018

As for those just following the news for the thrill of deadline day, there were plenty of shenanigans, too. Between fake reporters, parody "sources" and a whole lot of refreshing, the Internet had its way with MLB's busy afternoon.

Breaking -- #RedSox looking to trade superfan Ben Affleck & his back tattoo to any other fanbase for nothing. The situation is fluid. Developing. This is Peter Gammons. #MLBTradeDeadline #MLB — Fake Peter Gammons (@FakePeteGammons) July 31, 2018

Hearing if #Yankees somehow end up with Bryce Harper #RedSox plan to counter with a trade for Thanos. This is Peter Gammons. #MLBTradeDeadline #MLB — Fake Peter Gammons (@FakePeteGammons) July 31, 2018

According to Twitter the @Indians are going to get Harper, Dietrich, McCutchen, Barraclough, Ziegler, Jones, Rodney, and 1999 Manny Ramirez by 4pm today. #MLBTradeDeadline #Indians — Randy Jackson RJ (@rjackson_snopro) July 31, 2018