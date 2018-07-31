MLB trade deadline: All the funniest Twitter reactions to baseball's big deals and whiffs
We dive into the tweets to see how fans took to MLB's last-minute deals
Tuesday was a busy deadline day for Major League Baseball, even if some of the top names on the market -- from Manny Machado to Cole Hamels -- were dealt well before this week's cutoff.
The trades we all really wanted may not have materialized, and the Washington Nationals might have fooled us all by dangling -- and then clinging to -- the one and only Bryce Harper. But there was still a plethora of recognizable names on the move: Brian Dozier to the Dodgers, Chris Archer to the Pirates, Tommy Pham to the Rays, Ian Kinsler to the Red Sox, Adam Duvall to the Braves and Wilson Ramos to the Phillies.
Twitter, as per the norm, was following along the whole time, and the reactions were rather comical.
The biggest news of the day, of course, probably centered on what didn't happen with Harper. But when word got out that the Nats might be selling their generational superstar, out came all the jokes about super teams, the Yankees and the Home Run Derby -- until Washington itself nixed all the juicy rumors.
One deal that did, in fact, get done was Dozier to the Dodgers. But even fans of L.A.'s rivals seemed to be OK with the deal.
Archer's move to Pittsburgh might have been among the day's biggest deals, with the Pirates seemingly going from seller to buyer in a matter of days. And the reactions to his arrival, not to mention what Pittsburgh gave up to get him, seemed a little slanted in Tampa Bay's favor. Unless you're Archer himself. Or Dick Vitale.
Fans were perhaps equally as unsettled in Philadelphia after the first-place Phillies missed out on a big name (the ghost of Machado still lingers), even if any apparent dissatisfaction in Ramos is probably misplaced.
In Milwaukee, the problem is a little different with the Orioles' Jonathan Schoop now on the Brewers' roster.
As for those just following the news for the thrill of deadline day, there were plenty of shenanigans, too. Between fake reporters, parody "sources" and a whole lot of refreshing, the Internet had its way with MLB's busy afternoon.
