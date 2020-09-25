Major League Baseball released its list for top jersey sales of 2020 on Friday and the winner is -- *drumroll please* -- Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts. The former World Champion with the Boston Red Sox is now also a jersey sales champion. Right behind the first-year Dodger in sales for this unique season are Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies.

San Diego Padres' budding star Fernando Tatis Jr. and fellow young stud Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals rounded out the top fice. This is the first year two Padres players have made it to the top 20, with Tatis Jr. being joined by Manny Machado (No. 12).

Eight-time All-Star Mike Trout landed at No. 14, falling six sports from last season.

In the top 20, 11 teams were represented. Gerrit Cole (at No. 19), Tatis and Soto are the three newbies to the charts.

Here is a look at the entire top 10:

Most of those players will be suiting up when the league kicks off a 16-team postseason next week.