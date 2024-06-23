MLB's home run leader plans to skip this year's Home Run Derby. On Saturday, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge told the New York Post he will not participate in the event this summer. Judge won the derby in 2017, his rookie year, and has not done it since.

"I'm not doing it. There's no need this year," Judge told the New York Post. "I'm not done with it. Once it's back in New York, I'll be there."

Despite a sluggish April, Judge swatted his 28th home run Saturday night, four more than any other player. He entered Saturday's game with a .301/.425/.688 batting line and leads the league in doubles (22), RBI (67), OPS (1.113), total bases (187) and WAR (5.2) in addition to home runs. Judge has been on the warpath the last 50 games.

Following that 2017 Home Run Derby win, Judge acknowledged it exacerbated a shoulder injury he suffered crashing into the wall a few weeks earlier. He needed surgery on the shoulder after the season. Judge missed a game earlier this week after being hit in the left hand by a pitch. He has been wearing a pad on the hand since returning.

Judge said he will return to the Home Run Derby when it returns to New York, though that might be a while. New York last hosted the All-Star Game in 2013, when it was held at Citi Field, home of the Mets. The Yankees last hosted the All-Star Game in 2008, in the final year of the old Yankee Stadium.

MLB has already selected All-Star Game venues for 2025 (Truist Park in Atlanta) and 2026 (Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia). The earliest the new Yankee Stadium could host the All-Star Game is 2027. That will be Judge's age 35 season.

The 2024 Home Run Derby will take place Monday, July 15, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. No player has committed to the Home Run Derby yet. Judge is currently the leading vote-getter for the All-Star Game starters.