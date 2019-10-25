Today's Top Picks: Best bets for World Series Game 3, USC-Colorado and one NBA matchup on Friday

One of the busier weeks of the season continues, as the World Series resumes Friday night after taking Thursday off. Also, there's a full slate of NBA games and NHL games, as well as a college football game to choose from.

When there's so much variety available, how could we limit our options to one sport? That'd be like going to an all-you-can-eat buffet and just having a salad.

All odds are via William Hill or Fanduel.

1. Astros at Nationals: Astros Over 4.5 (+104)

With the Nationals being up 2-0 and returning home I'd been hoping that we'd see the Astros as underdogs in this one. I knew it wasn't likely, seeing as how it's a pitching matchup of Anibal Sanchez and Zack Greinke, but there was some hope. There isn't anymore. Not only are the Astros favored, but the price is too heavy for it to be worth our time. On the flip side, I don't like the price on the Nationals either. The total seems about right, so there isn't value there.

The one thing I expect to happen? Well, Anibal Sanchez has been magnificent this postseason, but he's still Anibal Sanchez. His entire career suggests this run will be coming to an end soon. Furthermore, Houston's offense has not been the well-oiled machine it's proven itself to be in this series. I think tonight it all comes to a head, and the Astros take off while Sanchez falls back to Earth. So I love the value on the Over 4.5 runs for Houston here. I think the Astros are getting at least five runs. What I don't know is how many the Nats will get.

2. USC at Colorado: Over 64.5

This seems like the only logical play for this game. You're either taking USC as a road favorite when Clay Helton is only 8-14-1 ATS on the road at USC, or you're backing a Colorado team that is 1-8 ATS in its last nine Pac-12 games as well as 2-5 ATS in its last seven at home. The spread in this matchup has been going back and forth all week long, as this is the only Friday night football game on the slate, and sharps keep buying back value on each side.

I'm targeting the total instead because both of these defenses have issues. Colorado is horrible against the pass, which will be problematic against an Air Raid offense like the one USC runs. There's a reason Washington State just put up 41 points on the Buffs in their last game. Then there's USC, which is banged up beyond belief on defense. The Trojans run defense was already leaky, and now it's stretched thin across the front seven. For all its defensive deficiencies, Colorado's offense has proven to be capable. The Over seems like the only logical play here.

3. Timberwolves at Hornets: Under 226.5

I took the Under in the Hornets opener against the Bulls the other night and it blew up in my face. Well, let's just say I don't expect the Hornets to shoot 52 percent from the field and drill 23 three-pointers in this game as they did against Chicago. The Hornets offense just doesn't strike me as the kind that will be consistent from game to game this season. The Timberwolves, meanwhile, are playing their second consecutive road game to open the season and didn't look remarkable offensively in their win over the Nets on Wednesday.

