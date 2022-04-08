It will be an early preview of how the AL Central could shake out when the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers open their seasons on Friday at Comerica Park in Detroit. The White Sox won the division last season and are looking to win consecutive titles for the first time in franchise history. The host Tigers are hoping to make some noise after a rebuilding phase that lasted more than five years. But their struggles helped them build with solid young pieces, and the youngsters will be joined by some big offseason additions. One of those is lefty Eduardo Rodriguez, who came over from the Red Sox and is scheduled to start opposite Chicago righty Lucas Giolito on Friday.

First pitch in Detroit is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET. Chicago is listed as a -130 favorite (risk $130 to win $100) on the money line in the latest White Sox vs. Tigers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before you make any Tigers vs. White Sox picks, you need to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, enters the 2022 MLB season coming off a 209-178 record on top-rated MLB money-line picks in 2021, returning over $700 for $100 players. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has locked in on Tigers vs. White Sox, and just revealed its MLB picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the MLB odds and trends for White Sox vs. Tigers:

White Sox vs. Tigers money line: Chicago -130, Detroit +110

White Sox vs. Tigers over-under: 8.5 runs

CWS: Jose Abreu has 40 extra-base hits in 65 games at Comerica Park

DET: Javier Baez has 11 extra-base hits in 22 games against the White Sox



Why you should back the White Sox

Chicago will be looking to make sure Detroit knows it has no intention of letting up, and it still has the key parts from last year's playoff run. The pitching is a bit thin to start off, but Giolito is starting on Opening Day for the third straight year. He allowed just two runs on two hits while striking out eight against the Angels last year. Chicago led by a run when he left the game, but L.A. scored two in the eighth for a 4-3 win. He had a 3.53 ERA and 1.10 WHIP last season.

The White Sox were sixth in MLB in both runs scored (4.9 per game) and run differential (plus-147). Jose Abreu had 30 homers and drove in 117 runs, and catcher Yasmani Grandal had 23 long balls despite missing more than a month. Young outfielders Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez each had three homers in the spring, and they combined for 22 RBI. Chicago pitchers averaged 10.2 strikeouts per game last season, best in MLB, while the Tigers struck out in 25.3 percent of their at-bats (28th). Chicago hit .261 with a .775 OPS against lefties last season.

Why you should back the Tigers

Detroit is ready to make some noise in the Central this season and will be looking to make a statement at home. Rodriguez went 64-49 with a 4.16 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in six seasons with the Red Sox. He is 2-0 with a 3.60 ERA in five starts against Chicago, striking out 34 in 31 innings. Giolito is 5-5 with a 4.57 ERA in 14 starts against Detroit. Rodriguez averages 149 strikeouts and 49 walks per season. The Tigers are 4-1 in the last five meetings in Detroit.

The Tigers bulked up in a big way in the offseason, adding shortstop Javier Báez, who hit 31 home runs and drove in 117 runs with the Cubs and Mets last season. Then they made a trade with the Rays earlier this week for Austin Meadows, who had 106 RBI last season. Two-time Gold Glove catcher Tucker Barnhart also came over from the Reds. Friday also will mark the anticipated debut of first baseman Spencer Torkelson. The 2020 first overall draft pick hit .280 with a .440 slugging percentage in the spring after hitting 30 homers in the minors last year.

How to make White Sox vs. Tigers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, as the simulation suggests the teams will combine for more than 9.5 runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's Tigers vs. White Sox pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tigers vs. White Sox on Friday? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side to jump on for White Sox vs. Tigers, all from the advanced model that is 209-178 on its top-rated MLB picks last season, and find out.