With Farrell fired, here are the top candidates to be the next Red Sox manager

The Red Sox fired manager John Farrell Wednesday morning and now it's up to club president Dave Dombrowski to hire the next clubhouse leader. Who might it be? Let's take a look with some informed speculation as to a list of candidates.

Those with past/current managing experience

Brad Ausmus - There's a tie here with Dombrowski, as he hired Ausmus to manage the Tigers. Ausmus didn't get good results out of the Tigers in his time there, but his name still circulates in rumors for open jobs.

Ron Gardenhire - Currently the bench coach of the Diamondbacks, Gardenhire has lots of success on his managerial resume, including six AL Central championships with the Twins in 13 years. His name was immediately bandied about Wednesday morning among national reporters on Twitter when the Red Sox job came open. Consider him among the favorites.

Torey Lovullo - Lovullo was the Red Sox's bench coach from 2013-2016 and managed the team when Farrell was undergoing chemotherapy in 2015. He just won 93 games in the regular season and the NL Wild Card game with the Diamondbacks as manager. It feels unlikely Lovullo would leave, but you never know. Remember, the Red Sox traded a player (Mike Aviles) in order to hire Farrell away from the Blue Jays.

Brad Mills - He last managed in 2012. It was a three-year tenure with the Astros. Mills was previously Terry Francona's bench coach with the Red Sox from 2004-09 and rejoined with Francona in Cleveland for the 2013 season. In 2014, Mills was named the bench coach, where he's since been Francona's right-hand man. Maybe it's time for another chance at the top.

Those with experience only as coaches or MiLB manager

Sandy Alomar - The six-time All-Star catcher was well known for how he worked with a pitching staff as a player. Now the Indians' first-base coach. Alomar has been coaching since 2008 and has been reported a "finalist" for numerous managerial openings over the years. He's just not gotten the top job yet.

Alex Cora - The long-time utility infielder, Cora spent parts of four seasons with the Red Sox, including the 2007 World Series champion Red Sox. He's currently the Astros' bench coach.

Gary DiSarcina - It seems unsexy to simply elevate the bench coach, but it's an option here with Red Sox bench coach DiSarcina. He managed the 2013 Red Sox Triple-A affiliate to a first-place finish.

DeMarlo Hale - Currently the Blue Jays bench coach -- where he's been since 2013 -- Hale previously served as the Red Sox bench coach with Terry Francona in Boston (once Francona lost Mills to the Astros). Like Alomar, he's long been rumored to be a "finalist" for open jobs without having scored one.

Dave Martinez - The former outfielder became the Rays bench coach for the 2008 season and has been second-in-command to Joe Maddon ever since, following him to Chicago before the 2015 season. Now that Martinez got his ring with the Cubs, perhaps he's ready to take the leap to the top spot.

Joe McEwing - The former super-utility man has had success as a minor-league manager and has been coaching with the White Sox since 2012. He's currently their bench coach.

Those with no experience

Gabe Kapler - The former outfielder spent fours years in Boston as a player and was part of the 2004 World Series championship team. He's long been known as a forward-thinker, a bit of a new-school guy, and is currently working in the Dodgers front office.

David Ross - He's a former catcher who is very well-liked and spent time in Boston as a player. I'm not seeing it, but hey, his name might get tossed around.

Jason Varitek - The long-time Red Sox backstop was a team leader for years in Fenway. He's been a special assistant to the the general manager since 2012, working with both Ben Cherington and now the current front office. He has no managerial experience whatsoever, but I can see many in the New England area pining for him in the dugout.