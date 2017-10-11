Red Sox fire manager John Farrell after second straight ALDS defeat

John Farrell is out as Red Sox manager, the team announced Wednesday morning in a press release. The announcement came less than 48 hours after Farrell's Red Sox were bounced from the best-of-five ALDS by the Astros in four games.

As is customary, the Red Sox announced that the search for a replacement will begin immediately.

Farrell, 55, won 97 games and the World Series in 2013, his first year as Red Sox manager. It was a worst-to-first maneuver, too, so things couldn't have gone much better. The following season, however, Farrell's club slipped to 71-91 and then won just 78 games in 2015.

The Red Sox rebounded to win 93 games and the AL East in each of the past two seasons, but were bounced from the ALDS, winning just one game out of seven in the two years combined.

Farrell previously managed the Blue Jays for two seasons before switching over the Red Sox, where he had previously been the pitching coach from 2007-10.

Due to stage one lymphoma, Farrell missed the final several weeks of the 2015 season, but returned to the helm to begin the 2016 season.

Interestingly, during a press conference at Fenway Park, Red Sox club president Dave Dombrowski said that Farrell was let go for reasons that he wouldn't tell the public, but that no amount of team success would have prevented the dismissal.

As such, this isn't the case of a team not being satisfied with the wins and losses, but instead some sort of internal conflict. It's an issue either the players and Farrell or Farrell and the front office. We obviously don't know, because Dombrowski only said there was an issue, but what the issue was.

What we do know is that the Red Sox are looking for a new manager.