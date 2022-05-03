The New York Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 (box score) in the only game played on Monday between winning teams. In the process, the Yankees extended their winning streak to 10 games and their lead over the Blue Jays in the AL East to 2 ½ games. The Yankees are the first team in Major League Baseball this season to achieve a winning streak of at least 10 games.

Longest winning streaks in MLB, 2022

Yankees, 10 games (4/22-active) Marlins, 7 games (4/23-5/1) Twins, 7 games (4/21-4/28) Dodgers, 7 games (4/12-4/18) Angels, 6 games (4/24-4/29)

By any reasonable analysis, Gleyber Torres was the key player. He notched a pair of hits, including his third home run of the campaign, and drove in all three Yankees runs. The last, and ultimately the decisive, came on a ninth-inning single off Yimi Garcia that plated Tim Locastro. (Locastro, who had originally checked into the game to pinch-run for Giancarlo Stanton, set up the run by stealing second base.)

Torres is now hitting .239/.274/.448 on the campaign. He entered the night with a seasonal line of .222/.261/.397, good for a 92 OPS+.

Stanton provided one of the other major highlights from Monday night's game. In the second inning, he robbed Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman of extra bases with a leaping grab at the right-field wall. Take a look:

The Yankees had previously built their winning streak with consecutive three-game sweeps of the Cleveland Guardians, Baltimore Orioles, and Kansas City Royals. Over the course of the 10 games, the Yankees have outscored opponents 70-30. That 40-run difference helps to explain why the Yankees, as of this writing, have the AL's best run differential.

Only the Los Angeles Dodgers, at plus-47, are better overall. (It should be noted that the Dodgers have played two fewer games than the Yankees have to date.)