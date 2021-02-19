lebron-kd.jpg
Getty Images

The 2021 NBA All-Star Game was originally cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the league has reversed course and decided to hold a one-night event in Atlanta on March 7 -- despite objections from a number of players who will be involved and the city's mayor. 

We won't know the full teams until next week, but on Thursday night we did learn the starters. Here's a look at the 10 players who were chosen by a combination of voting from fans, media and other players. LeBron James and Kevin Durant were named captains by virtue of being the leading vote-getters in each conference. 

Once the reserves are announced on Feb. 23, LeBron and Durant will reconvene on March 4 to hold the annual All-Star Draft. Once again, the actual teams won't be broken down by conference lines. Instead, LeBron and Durant will choose their teams pick-up game style. 

Western Conference

PlayerTeamPosition

Steph Curry

Golden State Warriors

Guard

Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks

Guard

LeBron James (captain)

Los Angeles Lakers

Frontcourt

Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers

Frontcourt

Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets

Frontcourt

Eastern Conference

PlayerTeamPosition

Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets

Guard

Bradley Beal

Washington Wizards

Guard

Kevin Durant (captain)

Brooklyn Nets

Frontcourt

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks

Frontcourt

Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers

Frontcourt

There was a bit of drama this year in determining the Western Conference starters. When the votes from all the different groups are tallied, each player ends up with a weighted score, and this year Luka Doncic and Damian Lillard finished in a tie. Doncic ended up getting the starting spot because he won the tiebreaker, which is based on fan voting. 

In addition to the actual game, the league is including the All-Star Saturday night events in one day. The Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest will take place pre-game, while the Dunk Contest will be held at halftime. In addition, the league announced that they will honor Kobe Bryant during the All-Star Game by once again incorporating his jersey number -- 24 -- into the determination of the final target score. 