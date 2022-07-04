Last season did not go to plan for the Los Angeles Lakers. They spent the first few months hovering around .500, before the bill for injuries and poor roster construction finally came due. Post All-Star break they went 6-18 and didn't even qualify for the play-in tournament.
Whether they can avoid a repeat next season will depend in large part on whether they're able to pull off a Russell Westbrook for Kyrie Irving trade -- something they have been discussing with the Brooklyn Nets, but a deal will be difficult to complete. The former has been a terrible fit from the first day he arrived in Los Angeles, and trading solid rotation players and picks for him never made sense. By blind luck, however, the Lakers might get bailed out now that the Nets situation has imploded.
As the front office continues to work behind the scenes to figure out a possible solution to the Westbrook situation, the coaching staff and player development personnel have already returned to the court for Summer League. While the Lakers didn't have a first-round pick this year, you never know who might surprise in the summer -- just look at Austin Reaves.
The Lakers are participating in both the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer Leagues this year. Here's a look at everything you need to know:
Lakers Summer League schedule
California Classic
- Saturday, July 2: Lakers 100, Heat 66
- Sunday, July 3: Lakers 100, Warriors 77
- Tuesday, July 5: Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings, 5:30 p.m. ET -- NBA TV
Las Vegas
- Friday, July 8: Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2
- Sunday, July 10: Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets, 9:30 p.m. ET -- NBA TV
- Tuesday, July 12: Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 11 p.m. ET -- NBA TV
- Friday, July 15: Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 11 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2
- TBD
Roster
|Player
|Position
|Age
|Draft Status
Forward
26
Undrafted
Vitto Brown
Forward
26
Undrafted
Guard
19
2022: No. 35 overall
RJ Cole
Guard
22
Undrafted
Center
23
Undrafted
Guard
23
Undrafted
Guard
23
Undrafted
Javante McCoy
Guard
24
Undrafted
Shareef O'Neal
Forward
22
Undrafted
Nate Pierre-Louis
Guard
23
Undrafted
Guard
21
Undrafted
Cole Swider
Forward
23
Undrafted
Fabian White
Forward
23
Undrafted
Players to watch
- Max Christie: The Lakers didn't have any first-round picks this year, but they did trade for a second-round pick and used it to take Christie out of Michigan State. He was a former five-star recruit, but struggled at times during his lone season in college. The tools are there for him to be a potential 3-and-D guy, which the Lakers could really use, but he's probably too much of a project to be a serious contributor in the upcoming season.
- Scotty Pippen Jr.: Yes, that is the son of former Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen. After a few years in college at Vanderbilt, the younger Pippen went undrafted this year but quickly signed a two-way deal with the Lakers, which suggests they have some real hopes for him. He's a versatile guard who can create his own shot and has good instincts defensively, but is a bit undersized at just 6-foot-1.
- Cole Swider: Swider played sparingly during his first three collegiate seasons at Villanova, and transferred to Syracuse for his senior season in search of a bigger role. That proved to be a wise move, as he impressed enough to earn a two-way contract with the Lakers despite going undrafted. He's a 6-foot-9 forward who can really shoot the ball (41.1 percent on six attempts per game as a senior) and has played well in his first two games in the California Classic. Though he might not have a famous name, he has NBA-ready skills and is one to watch this summer.
- Mac McClung: After going undrafted in 2021, McClung has spent time with the Bulls and Lakers on 10-day contracts, but has only made two NBA appearances. He was stellar in the G League last season, though, winning G League Rookie of the Year after averaging 21.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists, while shooting 37.7 percent from 3-point land. That honor isn't necessarily a guarantee of NBA success, but it is more than enough to earn him another look.
- Shareef O'Neal: We have to mention the fact that Shaquille O'Neal's son is playing for the Lakers' Summer League team, but the truth is it's hard to imagine him making a roster. He received a DNP -- Coach's Decision in the Lakers' second game of the California Classic.