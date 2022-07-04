Last season did not go to plan for the Los Angeles Lakers. They spent the first few months hovering around .500, before the bill for injuries and poor roster construction finally came due. Post All-Star break they went 6-18 and didn't even qualify for the play-in tournament.

Whether they can avoid a repeat next season will depend in large part on whether they're able to pull off a Russell Westbrook for Kyrie Irving trade -- something they have been discussing with the Brooklyn Nets, but a deal will be difficult to complete. The former has been a terrible fit from the first day he arrived in Los Angeles, and trading solid rotation players and picks for him never made sense. By blind luck, however, the Lakers might get bailed out now that the Nets situation has imploded.

As the front office continues to work behind the scenes to figure out a possible solution to the Westbrook situation, the coaching staff and player development personnel have already returned to the court for Summer League. While the Lakers didn't have a first-round pick this year, you never know who might surprise in the summer -- just look at Austin Reaves.

The Lakers are participating in both the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer Leagues this year. Here's a look at everything you need to know:

Lakers Summer League schedule

All games on NBA TV, ESPN and ESPN 2 can be live streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

California Classic

Saturday, July 2: Lakers 100, Heat 66

Sunday, July 3: Lakers 100, Warriors 77

Tuesday, July 5: Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings, 5:30 p.m. ET -- NBA TV

Las Vegas

Friday, July 8: Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2

Sunday, July 10: Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets, 9:30 p.m. ET -- NBA TV

Tuesday, July 12: Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 11 p.m. ET -- NBA TV

Friday, July 15: Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 11 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2

TBD

Roster

Player Position Age Draft Status Paris Bass Forward 26 Undrafted Vitto Brown Forward 26 Undrafted Max Christie Guard 19 2022: No. 35 overall RJ Cole Guard 22 Undrafted Jay Huff Center 23 Undrafted Mason Jones Guard 23 Undrafted Mac McClung Guard 23 Undrafted Javante McCoy Guard 24 Undrafted Shareef O'Neal Forward 22 Undrafted Nate Pierre-Louis Guard 23 Undrafted Scotty Pippen Jr. Guard 21 Undrafted Cole Swider Forward 23 Undrafted Fabian White Forward 23 Undrafted

Players to watch