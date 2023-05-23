The matchup for the 2023 NBA Finals is nearly set. The Denver Nuggets finished off a sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night to win the Western Conference finals and advance to their first NBA Finals in franchise history. The Miami Heat have a chance to join them on Tuesday night. The Heat lead the Boston Celtics, 3-0, in the Eastern Conference finals and Miami could return to the Finals for the second time in four years.

We don't know for sure whom the Nuggets will be playing in the Finals, we do know the 2023 NBA Finals schedule. Game 1 is set for Thursday, June 1, and a potential Game 7 is on the calendar for Sunday, June 18. Game 1 of the NBA Finals will either be in Denver or Boston as the Nuggets hold home-court advantage over the Heat, while the Celtics had a better regular-season record than Denver.

Below is the info we know right know about the 2023 NBA Finals. All games will be broadcast on ABC and will be streaming on fubo (try for free).

2023 NBA Finals schedule

Game 1 : Nuggets vs. TBD - Thursday, June 1 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

: Nuggets vs. TBD - Thursday, June 1 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC) Game 2 : Nuggets vs. TBD - Sunday, June 4 (8 p.m. ET, ABC)

: Nuggets vs. TBD - Sunday, June 4 (8 p.m. ET, ABC) Game 3 : Nuggets vs. TBD - Wednesday, June 7 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

: Nuggets vs. TBD - Wednesday, June 7 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC) Game 4 : Nuggets vs. TBD - Friday, June 9 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

: Nuggets vs. TBD - Friday, June 9 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC) Game 5 : Nuggets vs. TBD - Monday, June 12 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)*

: Nuggets vs. TBD - Monday, June 12 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)* Game 6 : Nuggets vs. TBD - Thursday, June 15 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)*

: Nuggets vs. TBD - Thursday, June 15 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)* Game 7: Nuggets vs. TBD - Sunday, June 18 (8 p.m. ET, ABC)*

(* - if necessary)

And here's a look at recent NBA Finals history, with the last 10 winners and last 10 MVPs.

NBA Finals history