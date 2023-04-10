The 2022-23 regular season has come to a close and four of the eight first-round matchups are set. The other four, of course, will be decided by the play-in tournament as the top two seeds in each conference (Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies in the West, Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics in the East) wait to see who they'll draw.
Reminder how the play-in works: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the No. 7 seed, while the loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the No. 8 seed.
Below you'll find our staff's picks for the first round of play-in games as well as the elimination game for the No. 8 seed.
No. 7 Miami Heat vs. No. 8 Atlanta Hawks
Date: Tuesday, April 11 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TV and live stream: TNT
No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves
Date: Tuesday, April 11 | Time: 10 p.m. ET | TV and live stream: TNT
No. 9 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 10 Chicago Bulls
Date: Wednesday, April 12 | Time: 7 p.m. ET | TV and live stream: ESPN
No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans vs. No. 10 Oklahoma City Thunder
Date: Wednesday, April 12 | Time: 9:30 p.m. ET | TV and live stream: ESPN
No. 8 seed play-in game (East)
Bill Reiter: Bulls over Hawks
Brad Botkin: Hawks over Raptors
James Herbert: Hawks over Raptors
Colin Ward-Henninger: Raptors over Hawks
Sam Quinn: Heat over Raptors
Jasmyn Wimbish: Hawks over Bulls
Jack Maloney: Bulls over Hawks
Michael Kaskey-Blomain: Hawks over Bulls
No. 8 seed play-in game (West)
Bill Reiter: Timberwolves over Thunder
Brad Botkin: Pelicans over Timberwolves
James Herbert: Timberwolves over Thunder
Colin Ward-Henninger: Pelicans over Timberwolves
Sam Quinn: Thunder over Timberwolves
Jasmyn Wimbish: Thunder over Timberwolves
Jack Maloney: Pelicans over Timberwolves
Michael Kaskey-Blomain: Timberwolves over Thunder