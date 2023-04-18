With the 2022-23 NBA postseason now in full gear, the last bit of regular-season business still on the table is the announcement of the individual awards and accolades. We posted our staff predictions here, with the three MVP finalists getting at least two votes apiece. NBA awards are starting to be handed out this week (Jaren Jackson Jr. won Defensive Player of the Year on Monday), but it will still be a while before the 2022-23 All-NBA Teams are unveiled.
But you don't have to wait for our picks. The CBS Sports staff voted for three All-NBA Teams as well as All-Defensive and All-Rookie Teams for the regular season. A couple of notes: Three players were unanimous First-Team All-NBA picks, and neither Joel Embiid nor Nikola Jokic, the ultimate vote splitters, was one of them. Also, just one player was voted All-NBA and All-Defense (second team).
The All-NBA teams, in particular, were brutally tough calls. There is sure to be a lot of disagreement, but the one thing we can all surely agree on is that every player on this list had a spectacular season. As a staff, we did our best to reward the right ones.
2022-23 All-NBA Teams
|First Team
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC SG
Stephen Curry GS PG
Jayson Tatum BOS PF
Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL PF
Nikola Jokic DEN C
|Second Team
Luka Doncic DAL PG
Donovan Mitchell CLE SG
Jaylen Brown BOS SF
Jimmy Butler MIA SF
Joel Embiid PHI C
|Third Team
De'Aaron Fox SAC PG
Damian Lillard POR PG
LeBron James LAL SF
Lauri Markkanen UTA SF
Domantas Sabonis SAC C
Gilgeous-Alexander, Antetokounmpo and Tatum were the three unanimous first-team selections. Meanwhile, at the center position, Jokic got five first-place votes, while Joel Embiid got the remaining three.
2022-23 All-Defensive teams
|First Team
Jrue Holiday MIL PG
Alex Caruso CHI SG
Evan Mobley CLE PF
Jaren Jackson Jr. MEM PF
Brook Lopez MIL C
|Second Team
Derrick White BOS SG
Dillon Brooks MEM SF
Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL PF
Draymond Green GS PF
Jarrett Allen CLE C
Jackson Jr. and Lopez were the two unanimous first-team selections here. Giannis, meanwhile, is the only member of our All-NBA Teams to also make an All-Defensive squad.
2022-23 All-Rookie Teams
|First Team
Jaden Ivey DET SG
Jalen Williams OKC SF
Paolo Banchero ORL PF
Keegan Murray SAC PF
Walker Kessler UTA C
|Second Team
Tari Eason HOU F
Bennedict Mathurin IND SF
Jabari Smith HOU PF
Jeremy Sochan SA PF
Jalen Duren DET C
Banchero, the presumptive Rookie of the Year, along with Williams and Kessler were unanimous first-team picks.