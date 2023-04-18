With the 2022-23 NBA postseason now in full gear, the last bit of regular-season business still on the table is the announcement of the individual awards and accolades. We posted our staff predictions here, with the three MVP finalists getting at least two votes apiece. NBA awards are starting to be handed out this week (Jaren Jackson Jr. won Defensive Player of the Year on Monday), but it will still be a while before the 2022-23 All-NBA Teams are unveiled.

But you don't have to wait for our picks. The CBS Sports staff voted for three All-NBA Teams as well as All-Defensive and All-Rookie Teams for the regular season. A couple of notes: Three players were unanimous First-Team All-NBA picks, and neither Joel Embiid nor Nikola Jokic, the ultimate vote splitters, was one of them. Also, just one player was voted All-NBA and All-Defense (second team).

The All-NBA teams, in particular, were brutally tough calls. There is sure to be a lot of disagreement, but the one thing we can all surely agree on is that every player on this list had a spectacular season. As a staff, we did our best to reward the right ones.

2022-23 All-NBA Teams

Gilgeous-Alexander, Antetokounmpo and Tatum were the three unanimous first-team selections. Meanwhile, at the center position, Jokic got five first-place votes, while Joel Embiid got the remaining three.

2022-23 All-Defensive teams

Jackson Jr. and Lopez were the two unanimous first-team selections here. Giannis, meanwhile, is the only member of our All-NBA Teams to also make an All-Defensive squad.

2022-23 All-Rookie Teams

Banchero, the presumptive Rookie of the Year, along with Williams and Kessler were unanimous first-team picks.