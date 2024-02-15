Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul is getting closer to his return. The 38-year-old future Hall of Famer, who broke his hand during a game against the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 5 and had surgery three days later, will "intensify his on-court activities after the All-Star break," the Warriors announced Wednesday.

The full update from the team:

Warriors guard Chris Paul, who has missed the last 16 games after suffering a second metacarpal fracture of his left hand on January 5 vs. Detroit and subsequently underwent surgery on January 8, was recently re-evaluated. The re-evaluation indicated that Paul is making good progress. He will intensify his on-court activities after the All-Star break, including parts of practice, and will be re-evaluated again in 10 days.

Heading into Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz, Golden State's last before the All-Star break, it is 26-26 and 10th in the Western Conference. The Warriors had won seven of eight games before Wednesday's 130-125 loss against the Los Angeles Clippers. In their past 12 games, they've scored 121.1 points per 100 possessions (which is better than the Boston Celtics' league-best mark this season) and allowed 111.8 per 100 (which is one percentage point better than the Oklahoma City Thunder's fourth-ranked defense).

All of this is to say that Paul will return to a different version of the team than the one he last played with. When he fractured his second metacarpal, Draymond Green was suspended, Andrew Wiggins was coming off the bench, Kevon Looney was (sometimes) starting, Gary Payton II was injured, and both Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody were frustrated with their respective roles. Now Golden State appears to have found something with its starting lineup of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Wiggins, Kuminga, and Green (+18.2 net rating in 104 minutes since Green's return from suspension) and what is becoming a go-to closing lineup featuring Brandin Podziemski in Thompson's place (+33.8 net rating in 95 minutes since Green's return).

When Paul returns, his presence could complicate how the Warriors close games, but he should also stabilize the second unit. He and Podziemski have worked well together, and having too many players who clearly deserve significant minutes is surely a welcome problem for coach Steve Kerr, who has dealt with the opposite issue for most of the season.