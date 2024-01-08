Despite all the noise surrounding Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham recently, he is not about to get fired, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.

Stein's latest newsletter indicates that, as mediocre as the Lakers' 2023-24 season has been, it would have to get much worse for the front office to make a coaching change:

The current signals in circulation suggest that things would have to worsen significantly — significantly — for the 18-19 Lakers to truly put Darvin Ham's job under immediate threat. That was the messaging in circulation even before Sunday night's stirring 106-103 victory over the Clippers despite some crunch-time shakiness against their co-tenants at Crypto.com Arena. League sources say Ham continues to enjoy very strong support from Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka ... especially after the leadership Ham provided in his first season as the frequent voice and face for the franchise as it spent months in sub-.500 purgatory before finally surging into the playoffs with a 9-2 closing kick.



[...] But it's believed that the Lakers are determined to get through the season before seriously pondering any semblance of drastic changes and still hope offseason signee Gabe Vincent can be a difference-maker when he returns from injury.

Separately, Ham told The Athletic's Sam Amick that he has the support of Lakers owner Jeanie Buss. After a report in The Athletic last week about a "deepening disconnect" between Ham and the players, Buss reportedly sent the coach "a lengthy text message of support."

On an episode of ESPN's "The Hoop Collective" podcast published Monday, Brian Windhorst said that Ham was not going to be fired after Sunday's game against the Clippers, regardless of the result.

"Let's put it this way: There have been a number of stories in the last few days that have emerged about player or agent frustration at the head coach," Windhorst said. "And [there are] many examples in the history of the NBA where player frustration with the head coach has led to the head coach being replaced. But in this case, the organization -- at least for now -- fully supports Darvin Ham. And of the players who might be frustrated at Darvin Ham, I don't think that the players who have the power with the frustration are in that space yet."

Here's a quick recap of the last few days of Ham/Lakers chatter:

The Lakers are not quite a .500 team and their offense ranks 23rd in the NBA. They entered the season expecting to be championship contenders, but are 10th in the West, with both the Golden State Warriors (17-19) and Utah Jazz (17-20) right behind them. There are serious problems here, and some of Ham's decisions regarding the rotation -- Reaves didn't start for almost two months; for four games both he and D'Angelo Russell came off the bench -- have been pretty strange. That does not, however, mean that Ham is necessarily going to take the fall.

Based on multiple reports Monday, the Lakers' preference is to not make a coaching change. If they're going to stick with Ham, though, they'll need to play well enough that this storyline goes away naturally (or at least avoid the type of meltdowns that will bring it to the fore). Next up are home games against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday and the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, before Los Angeles visits the Utah Jazz on Saturday. Eight of the Lakers' next nine games are at Crypto.com Arena, including a "road" rematch against the Clippers on Jan. 23. Let's see if they can string some wins together.