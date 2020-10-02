While the NBA Finals are underway within the bubble down in Orlando, there are many teams at home going through the process of filling head-coaching vacancies around the league. Already many of the open spots have been filled, with Doc Rivers becoming the latest coach to find a new home as he agreed to join the Philadelphia 76ers.

Both New York squads brought in new head coaches, with the Nets going with Hall of Fame player Steve Nash in his first coaching gig, while the Knicks went with a veteran in Tom Thibodeau. Elsewhere in the league, the Chicago Bulls scooped up Billy Donovan mere days after he decided not to return as head coach of the Thunder, ending the Jim Boylen era and effectively completing Chicago's offseason of cleaning house.

There are still several jobs available, though, many of which are very enticing opportunities. Until the remaining positions are filled, there will surely be no shortage of rumors piling up with what team is interviewing which coach. To keep all the updates in order, here is the latest coaching news and rumors around the league.

It didn't take long for Doc Rivers to find a new home after Clippers owner Steve Ballmer ultimately made the choice to move on from the well-respected coach. But now L.A. has to figure out who it will bring on to steer this ship, after an incredibly disappointing -- and shocking -- second-round exit in this year's playoffs. The latest rumors have current assistant coach Ty Lue as one of the favorites to land the position, who will be "prominent" in the Clippers search for their next head coach, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Another name on the list, per Wojnarowski, is Jeff Van Gundy, who has been mentioned in virtually every coaching search that's come up in recent years. Van Gundy hasn't coached since 2007 with the Houston Rockets, but the Clippers will explore all avenues when it comes to this search, considering this team is in a win-now mode. Time isn't on the Clippers side as Paul George and Kawhi Leonard have player options after next season, so L.A. will need to get this hire right and hope next season goes better than this year if they want to retain both of those players for a few more years.

Houston Rockets

Innovative coach Mike D'Antoni decided he wanted to explore other coaching opportunities outside of Houston soon after the Rockets were bounced in the second round of the playoffs to the Lakers, and is leaving this franchise with an important decision to make. The latest news has the Rockers preparing to interview Minnesota Timberwolves associate head coach David Vanterpool for the job, per Wojnarowski. The Rockets will also target Lue in their search for a head coach, as they try to find someone who can get this team over the hump and into the NBA Finals after many failed years. Houston has also received permission to interview Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr. and Mavericks assistant Stephen Silas.

Like the Clippers, the Rockets are in win-now mode, and with so much money tied up in James Harden and Russell Westbrook, this team will basically run it back for next season barring any major trades in the offseason. Whoever steps in will have to enjoy Houston's small-ball ways, too, as the Rockets want to keep the same style of play even though D'Antoni is gone.

Unlike Houston and L.A., New Orleans isn't exactly in a win-now mode with great expectations, but whoever inherits this team will have plenty of talent to work with and an eye toward making the playoffs next season. Zion Williamson is obviously the biggest draw of coaching the Pelicans, and after firing Alvin Gentry, New Orleans will have its pick of a number of high-profile coaches to bring in. Ty Lue is also being targeted by this franchise for this vacancy, as well as Lakers assistant Jason Kidd. The Pelicans have been somewhat quiet in their coaching search, despite them firing Gentry in mid-August, but perhaps the biggest name this team is reportedly targeting is D'Antoni, per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.

D'Antoni could do wonders for the Pelicans, specifically Williamson, who showed great promise in his short rookie season. The Pelicans have the personnel to be a run-and-gun team, something that would be tantalizing for D'Antoni, who introduced us to the Seven Seconds or Less offense with the Phoenix Suns back in the day. New Orleans is clearly taking its time with this decision, and as new head coaches pop up on the open market, its pool of candidates may only increase.

After agreeing to give Nate McMillan a contract extension a few weeks back, the Pacers ultimately decided they wanted to go in a different direction heading into next season after being swept by the Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs. It was a weird series of events that was really unfortunate for McMillan, but now Indiana is in the market for a new head coach. The team is reportedly meeting with candidates this week and next, with a list of names that include former Kings head coach Dave Joerger, Pelicans assistant Chris Finch and former NBA champion Chauncey Billups, per Wojnarowski.

Joerger is reportedly the leading candidate right now for that position. He last coached the Kings from 2016-2019. His most successful coaching stint came with the Memphis Grizzlies, where he made the postseason in each of the three seasons as head coach. The Pacers will look to run things back with a fully healthy roster next season, after dealing with crucial injuries to Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis in the past few years.