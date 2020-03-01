NBA DFS: Anthony Davis and best FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for March 1, 2020

Sunday's four game slate promises plenty of excitement for NBA DFS players, with all four games featuring totals of 216 or higher. With high-scoring matchups likely translating to huge offensive outputs, you'll want to identify the players who present the best value before entering your NBA DFS lineups. That will help you afford more expensive, less risky options like Wizards guard Bradley Beal, who's averaging 45 points per game over his last four contests, or Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who's averaging 20.8 points and 10.0 rebounds per game this season.

With FanDuel hosting a $75K Sunday NBA Slam and DraftKings running a $300K Sunday Shootaround that awards $100K to the winner, there are some difficult decisions for NBA DFS players to make. Before you enter these NBA DFS tournaments or any others for Sunday evening, you'll want to see the top NBA DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's NBA schedule. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks. Here are five of the most expensive players in Sunday's NBA DFS player pool:

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sunday

For Sunday, we can tell you McClure loves Los Angeles Lakers power forward Anthony Davis ($10,700 on FanDuel, $9,900 on DraftKings). The All-Star big man was showing slight after-effects from an elbow issue Saturday against the Grizzlies, but still went for 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 25 minutes. Davis has scored at least 20 points in eight of his last nine games.

Davis averaged 25.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 3.3 assists per game in 11 February contests, making him top-line talent whenever he hits the floor. And Sunday's matchup against the Pelicans is tantalizing, a team he torched for 21 points, 14 rebounds, six blocks and three assists on Feb. 25.

McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Golden State Warriors power forward Marquese Chriss ($6,000 on FanDuel, $5,500 on DraftKings). Chriss put up 11 points (3-6 FG, 5-8 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block Saturday against the Suns. That is coming off a 21-point, 10-rebound, three-assist outburst earlier in the week against the Kings.

Chriss has been a young shining light for the oft-injured Warriors this season – averaging 8.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in his fifth NBA campaign. Chriss and Golden State get the Wizards on Sunday, a team that ranks dead last in scoring defense, giving up an average of 120.1 points per game. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Sunday's NBA DFS slate and look for a big return against Washington.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Sunday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA DFS optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.