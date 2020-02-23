NBA DFS: Malik Beasley and best FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Feb. 23, 2020
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Finding the right matchup to exploit in NBA DFS tournaments can be the difference between winning big or going home with nothing. And Sunday's NBA DFS slate on DraftKings and FanDuel, which features six games and tips off at 6 p.m. ET, is offering contests with big-time prizes like the $400K Fadeaway on DraftKings and the $350K Sunday NBA Shot on FanDuel. Whether it's a forward who has a favorable matchup against a porous defense, or a center who's capable of putting up a monster stat line, finding the right NBA DFS value picks is key.
Sunday's NBA DFS player pool features a plethora of talent, including Zion Williamson, LaMarcus Aldridge, Domantas Sabonis and Pascal Siakam. But before you lock in your NBA DFS lineups, be sure to check out the optimal NBA DFS strategy and advice from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.
McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.
McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.
Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's NBA schedule. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks. Here are five of the most expensive players in Sunday's NBA DFS player pool:
- Nikola Jokic ($10,500 on FanDuel, $10,200 on DraftKings)
- Zach LaVine ($9,500 on FanDuel, $9,100 on DraftKings)
- Bradley Beal ($9,200 on FanDuel, $9,600 on DraftKings)
- Hassan Whiteside ($9,000 on FanDuel, $9,700 on DraftKings)
- Pascal Siakam ($8,400 on FanDuel, $9,200 on DraftKings)
McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sunday
For Sunday, we can tell you McClure is high on Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum ($7,000 on FanDuel, $8,400 on DraftKings). McCollum went for 27 points (10-22 FG, 3-8 threes, 4-4 FT), 10 assists and six rebounds in Friday's loss to the Pelicans. McCollum has now scored 20 or more points in three straight games and he'll enter Sunday's matchup averaging 21.4 points per game.
McCollum also tied his season-best mark with 10 assists Friday, in no small part because superstar Damian Lillard (groin) remains out of action. McCollum and the Trail Blazers get the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, a team that ranks in the bottom half of the NBA in scoring defense. Lock him in as one of the top overall NBA DFS plays on Sunday and look for a big return against Detroit.
McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy for Sunday also includes rostering Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley at $5,200 on FanDuel and $5,800 on DraftKings.
Beasley has been a bright spot since joining the Timberwolves earlier this month. In fact, Beasley has scored 23 or more points in three of his last four games. In Minnesota's 127-117 loss against the Celtics on Friday, Beasley finished with 27 points, four rebounds, one steal and one block. Plus, Karl-Anthony Towns remains sidelined with a wrist injury, which means Beasley is expected to remain a focal point in Minnesota's offensive game plan. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Sunday's NBA DFS slate.
How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Sunday
McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA DFS optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.
