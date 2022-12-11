The Orlando Magic take on Toronto for the second time in as many games on Sunday, and will be looking for their second consecutive win against the Raptors. In Friday's 113-109 victory at home, first overall pick Paolo Banchero finished with 23 points, six rebounds and four assists on an 8-for-11 shooting night. Banchero could be on your shortlist to include in your NBA DFS lineups on Sunday, as could his teammate Franz Wagner.

Wagner, one of Orlando's 2021 first-round picks, shot an incredible 80% from the field against the Raptors on Friday, and came within two points of matching Pascal Siakam's game-high 36 points in the win. Sunday's Orlando vs. Toronto matchup also features several bench players that could also provide depth from the NBA DFS player pool, like Gary Trent, who scored 20 points in their last meeting.

On Saturday, he highlighted Nuggets center Nikola Jokic as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Jokic scored 31 points with 14 assists and 12 rebounds to finish with his fourth triple-double of the season and return 80.5 points on DraftKings and 78.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, December 11

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sunday is Knicks power forward Julius Randle, who is listed at $8,300 on DraftKings and $8,200 on FanDuel. Randle scored 33 points to go with seven rebounds in New York's win against Charlotte on Friday. Over his last 10 games, he's averaging 23.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per contest.

The Knicks are at home on Sunday and take on the Sacramento Kings for the first time this season. In two starts against the Kings last year, Randle averaged 31.5 points, nine rebounds, and made 47.4% of his 3-point attempts. Sacramento has rated well as a Fantasy defense versus opposing power forwards, but Keegan Murray is listed as questionable for the game with a thumb injury, and the Kings could be thinner in their ranks when it comes to placing defenders on Randle.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Hawks G/F Bogdan Bogdanovic ($4,800 on DraftKings and $5,000 on FanDuel). After missing the first 22 games of the season, Bogdanovic is back in the Hawks' rotation when they need him most. In his last game on Friday against Brooklyn, he scored 31 points and made 7-of-9 3-pointers in a four-point loss to the Nets.

Atlanta hosts the Chicago Bulls, who are the only team to be playing in the second game of a back-to-back on Sunday's NBA schedule. The Bulls have played four times in consecutive games this season, and have allowed opponents to hit 39% of their 3-point attempts in those matchups. Three of Atlanta's usual starting five players will be out on Sunday, so Bogdanovic should pick up more minutes and more opportunities on offense.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, December 11

