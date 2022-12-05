After winning four of five games from November 22 to November 28, the Philadelphia 76ers hit a wall when they embarked on a three-game road trip that concludes in Houston on Monday. Jalen Green and the Rockets are coming off a loss in the second game of a back-to-back that started with an upset win over Phoenix on Friday. Against Golden State on Saturday, Kevin Porter Jr. scored 20 points, and Tari Eason had a 13-point, 10-rebound performance, but should you consider either for NBA DFS lineups against Philly on Monday?

After a poor performance that may have been due to an illness last Wednesday against Cleveland, Tobias Harris responded with a 21-point showing against Memphis on Friday. Joel Embiid could be at the top of the NBA DFS player pool on Monday, after he averaged 31 points, 11.5 rebounds and eight assists in two games against the Rockets last season. Before you make your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Sunday, he highlighted Pacers center Myles Turner as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Turner scored 24 points to go with nine rebounds against the Trail Blazers to return 37.75 points on DraftKings and 33.8 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Monday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, December 5

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks on Monday is Hornets guard Terry Rozier, who is listed at $7,800 on DraftKings and $7,100 on FanDuel. Rozier scored 26 points to go with five rebounds and four assists in his last start on Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks. Over his last four games, Rozier has averaged 23.8 points, 6.5 assists and four boards.

The Hornets are back in action at home against the Los Angeles Clippers, who are potentially facing another game without Paul George (hamstring), Kawhi Leonard (ankle) and Norman Powell (groin). In two games against the Clippers last season, Rozier shot just 33% but scored 13.5 points and ran down 6.5 rebounds per contest. The Hornets continue to deal with a number of their own injuries, and Rozier has had the highest or second-highest usage rate in each of the team's last four games.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard ($4,200 on DraftKings and $4,900 on FanDuel). Nembhard has received an extended look with the Pacers as Tyrese Haliburton deals with a groin injury. He has started in each of the last two games, and has scored 29 total points with 18 assists and three steals.

This season, Nembhard has made nine starts, and in those games, he has had a significantly higher shooting percentage (52.3%) than when he's played in a reserve role. Additionally, Nembhard has shot 41.9% from beyond the three-point line in those opportunities. The rookie has also averaged 4.4 assists in his starts, and Indiana's opponent on Monday, Golden State, has allowed shooting guards to average 7.03 (fourth most in NBA) rebounds and 5.4 assists (sixth most in NBA).

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, December 5

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.