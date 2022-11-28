The Cleveland Cavaliers close out a three-game road trip in the second game of a back-to-back at Toronto on Monday. In Sunday's 102-94 win at Detroit, Cavs forward Evan Mobley had his sixth performance this year in which he scored at least 20 points, while Donovan Mitchell continued his spectacular season with 32 points. Mobley also grabbed 13 rebounds for his sixth game with double-digit boards in his last nine starts, so has he made a strong enough case to include in your NBA DFS lineups on Monday?

The Raptors frontcourt has been beat up in recent games, as Pascal Siakam (adductor) hasn't played since November 6, and Scottie Barnes (knee) has missed the last two games. Both are listed as questionable for Monday's game, but is it too soon to consider selecting them from the NBA DFS player pool? Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Sunday, he highlighted Celtics G/F Jaylen Brown as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Brown scored 36 points to go with five rebounds and a pair of assists to return 45.25 points on DraftKings and 43 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, November 28

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Pelicans forward Zion Williamson who is listed at $7,900 on DraftKings and $7,800 on FanDuel. The oft-injured former first overall pick has missed five games this season, but has generally played well in the 14 games he's been available. In his last game on Friday, he scored 14 points with five rebounds and four assists.

Williamson had a more impressive performance in his preceding outing against the Spurs, when he dropped 32 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. He should be looking for another such performance on Monday against Oklahoma City, who allowed Rockets rookie power forward Jabari Smith to score 15 points and snag 11 rebounds on Saturday. In away games this season, the Thunder have allowed opponents to average 51.4 points in the paint, which is tenth-worst in the NBA.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Hornets guard Terry Rozier ($7,700 on DraftKings and $7,400 on FanDuel). In his most recent start last Friday, Rozier scored 22 points to go with eight assists and four rebounds. Since missing seven games earlier in the season with an ankle injury, Rozier has averaged 20 points, 5.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds over his last 11 starts.

On Monday, Charlotte plays at Boston, which may or may not have star player Jayson Tatum available, after he missed Sunday's game against Washington (ankle). If he's unable to give it a go, Rozier should be especially effective without having to contend with Tatum's length on defense. In three starts against the Celtics last season, Rozier averaged 21.7 points and 5.7 rebounds.

