When it comes to making selections over the course of this season from the NBA DFS player pool, the Orlando Magic have been a great matchup to exploit. They might flip that script on Wednesday with the expected returns of Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony against Atlanta. Fultz is making his return from a toe injury he suffered while at home just before the start of the season, and Anthony hasn't played since the end of October (oblique).

The guard in the matchup that might be best-suited for NBA DFS lineups, however, could be Trae Young, who scored 44 points against Houston last Friday. This season, the Magic have allowed opposing point guards to score the sixth-most points per game (26.44), and Orlando's backcourt as a group could be a step slower while easing Fultz and Anthony back into things. Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Tuesday, he highlighted Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Doncic exploded for 41 points and finished with 12 assists, 12 rebounds and four steals to return 88 points on DraftKings and 83.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Wednesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, November 30

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is listed at $12,400 on DraftKings and $12,000 on FanDuel. Antetokounmpo scored 30 points with 11 rebounds and four assists in his last start on Sunday against the Mavericks. Since missing a couple of games to rest a sore knee at the beginning of November, he has come away with 29.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists over seven games.

On Wednesday, the Bucks take on the New York Knicks for the second time this season. In their first meeting, Antetokounmpo scored 30 points with 14 rebounds, nine assists, a steal and a block. Since a three-game stretch in which he went 13-for-38 from the free throw line following those two games off, he has found his rhythm at the charity stripe and has made 72.7% of his free throws over the last three games.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell ($6,400 on DraftKings and $6,600 on FanDuel). Russell scored 17 points with five assists and four rebounds in his last start on Monday against Washington. Over his last four games, he has averaged 16.8 points, 8.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds, and Minnesota will be expecting him to up that production with Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) out.

The Timberwolves take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday in their second matchup of 2022-23. Russell will be looking for a better showing than he had in the first game against the Grizz, but even on a 2-for-8 shooting performance, he still found a way to be effective with eight assists and a steal. The Grizzlies have allowed opposing point guards to hit an average of 3.3 three-pointers and grab 7.8 rebounds per game, so Russell should have another well-rounded Fantasy night on Wednesday.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, November 30

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.