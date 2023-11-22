The day before Thanksgiving features nearly every NBA team in action with 28 of 30 squads in competition. This means a loaded NBA DFS player pool including Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, and with every team off for Thanksgiving, the superstars could see increased minutes on Wednesday. However, in order to fit elite options in NBA DFS lineups, you'll need to configure an NBA DFS strategy with some cheaper players with the potential to outperform their price tags. Who are some of those options for daily Fantasy basketball players to include as NBA DFS picks?

Grizzlies big man Santi Aldama has eligibility at multiple positions on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings and he is averaging 23 points with nine rebounds per game over his last three contests, including posting 28 points, 12 rebounds and six assists against the Celtics on Sunday. He comes at an affordable price, so should you include him in NBA DFS lineups? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Cavaliers power forward/center Evan Mobley as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Mobley had 18 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and a block, returning 39 points on DraftKings and 35.9 points on FanDuel.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, November 22

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Warriors guard Chris Paul, who is listed at $7,200 on DraftKings and $7,700 on FanDuel. Paul is coming off back-to-back games with at least 11 assists. The 12-time All-Star is averaging 14.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 8.8 assists over 34 minutes over his last four games. Paul has played at least 30 minutes in three of his last four games after playing fewer than 30 minutes in nine straight games.

The Suns traded Paul to the Wizards in a package for Bradley Beal before the Wizards sent Paul to Golden State. The Warriors play the Suns on Wednesday and it will be Paul's second matchup against Phoenix since the trade. Paul had 14 points, six rebounds and nine assists in their season-opening matchup, and it's only natural for Paul to want to show that he can still play at 38 years old against his former team. The Warriors will likely give him that chance with increased minutes yet again, making him one to include in NBA DFS lineups.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Hornets forward Miles Bridges ($7,200 on DraftKings and $7,100 on FanDuel). Bridges missed the first 10 games while serving a suspension from a 2022 domestic violence case, but the 25-year-old clearly kept himself in playing shape while missing game action. Bridges is averaging 16.7 points, eight rebounds and four assists over his first three games this season. Bridges averaged 20.2 points per game in his last NBA season and has a favorable matchup against Washington, which is allowing the second-most PPG this season.

Bridges had 14 points, 15 rebounds and five assists against the Celtics on Monday despite shooting 3 of 13 from the field. The No. 12 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft shot 49% from the field in the 2021-22 NBA season, before not playing last year, so he'll likely be much more efficient on Wednesday. Washington is allowing 130.7 points per game over its last three contests, including 142 points against the Bucks on Monday, and Bridges could have a huge game on Wednesday. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, November 22

