NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights, updates: Westbrook, Thunder take on Jazz
Keep it right here for the latest news, scores and highlights from Tuesday's NBA games
It's a small, three-game night in the NBA on Tuesday, but plenty of top teams and players will be in action. Keep checking back to follow the scores, highlights and updates as the night goes on.
Let's get into it.
NBA Scores for Tuesday, Dec. 5
All times Eastern
- Phoenix Suns at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker), NBATV
- Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Washington Wizards at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
Struggling Thunder face red-hot Jazz
The Thunder and Jazz are on two very different trajectories heading into Tuesday's game. Oklahoma City has struggled to find an identity after adding All-Stars Carmelo Anthony and Paul George to the mix with MVP Russell Westbrook. Meanwhile the Jazz have been blazing hot recently, winning six in a row and coming off a 47-point win on Monday over the Wizards. It should be quite a matchup in OKC.
Quick hits
- An MRI on the right ankle of Warriors guard Stephen Curry revealed no structural damage, but it still has significant swelling. He'll be re-evaluated in two weeks.
- Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. will miss at least more two weeks while dealing with a stress injury in his left leg.
- LeBron James' tweet calling President Trump a "bum" is officially the most retweeted athlete post of 2017.
- According to a report from USA Today's Sam Amick, Clippers head coach Doc Rivers is expected to keep his job for the remainder of the season.
