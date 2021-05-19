The 2020-21 NBA regular season is all wrapped up, but before the postseason can officially begin there's still games left to be played to determine the seventh and eighth seeds in both conferences. After doing a trial run of a play-in game last year in the Orlando bubble, the league adopted a play-in tournament for this season that involves teams seeded No. 7-10 to fight for their chance to get to the playoffs.

In the Western Conference, we'll get a clash between LeBron James and Stephen Curry, as the No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers and No. 8 Golden State Warriors face off, while Ja Morant and the No. 9 Memphis Grizzlies host DeMar DeRozan and the No. 10 San Antonio Spurs in the second play-in game for a chance at the eighth spot.

In the East, Jayson Tatum successfully led his Boston Celtics past Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards, on Tuesday night to secure the No. 7 seed. They'll move on to play the No. 2 Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the playoffs. Also, the No. 10 Indiana Pacers advanced past the No. 9 Charlotte Hornets after a dominating play-in win. They'll face the Wizards for the No. 8 seed in an elimination play-in game.

Here's all the scheduling information you need to know about the play-in tournament. Every game on NBATV, ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

Game 1 (East 9/10)

Game 2 (East 7/8)

Game 3 (West 9/10): Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs

When: Wednesday, May 19 | 7:30 ET

Wednesday, May 19 | 7:30 ET Where: FedEx Forum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedEx Forum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN | Stream: WatchESPN

Game 4 (West 7/8): Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

When: Wednesday, May 19 | 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 19 | 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN | Stream: WatchESPN

East: Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards

When: Thursday, May 20 | 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 20 | 8 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena TV: TNT | Live stream: fuboTV

West: Winner of Game 3 (9/10) vs. Loser of Game 4 (7/8)