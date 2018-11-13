NBA scores, highlights and updates: Warriors host Hawks without Draymond; Rockets battle Nuggets

A three-game slate highlights Tuesday's NBA action with the Golden State Warriors hosting the Atlanta Hawks and the Denver Nuggets look to continue their hot start to the 2018-19 season versus the Houston Rockets.

The Warriors will play the latter end of their back-to-back set without Draymond Green, who was suspended one game by the team after his verbal confrontation with Kevin Durant towards the end of Golden State's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will also open up the night's action when they host the Charlotte Hornets.

Here's all you need to know about tonight's NBA action.

NBA scores for Tuesday, Nov. 13

All times Eastern

Charlotte Hornets at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:00 pm EST (GameTracker)

Houston Rockets at Denver Nuggets, 9:00 pm EST (GameTracker)

Atlanta Hawks at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 pm EST (GameTracker)

Cavs go on 3-point shooting frenzy in first half

The Cavaliers are the worst team in the league, but they sure looked good with these City Edition uniforms. Cleveland obliterated Charlotte in the first half, scoring 67 first-half points while nailing eight three-pointers. Just check out the highlights for yourself if you don't believe me.

Rodney Hood (14 PTS) & Collin Sexton (13 PTS) team up for 27 1st half PTS for the @cavs!



📺: @NBATV pic.twitter.com/un5yp6uxc9 — NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2018

Draymond suspended for conduct detrimental to the team

If you thought Draymond's comments towards Durant during the Clippers game were going to go unpunished, think again. Hours prior to the start of the Warriors' matchup versus the Hawks on Tuesday night, Golden State announced that they have suspended Green for conduct detrimental to the team.