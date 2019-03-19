NBA scores, highlights, results: Spurs extend win streak to 9 games; Nuggets beat Celtics in Isaiah Thomas' return to Boston
There are nine games on Monday night
As a new week begins, we are now less than a month away from the start of the NBA playoffs. That means every game will start taking on more importance, and we've got nine of those games lined up on Monday night.
Starting things off, the Cavaliers upset the visiting Pistons, who were playing without Blake Griffin, the Jazz cruised past the Wizards for their fourth straight win, and the Nuggets took down the Celtics in Isaiah Thomas' return to Boston. Plus, the Raptors crushed the Knicks by 36 points.
Later on, the Spurs outlasted the Warriors as they extended their win streak to a season-high nine games.
To close out the night, the Blazers defeated the Pacers behind Damian Lillard's monster 30-point, 15-assist game.
Here's everything you need to know about what transpired on Monday night in the NBA:
NBA scores for Monday, March 18
*All times Eastern
- Cleveland Cavaliers 126, Detroit Pistons 119 (Box Score)
- Utah Jazz 116, Washington Wizards 95 (Box Score)
- Toronto Raptors 128, New York Knicks 92 (Box Score)
- Denver Nuggets 114, Boston Celtics 105 (Box Score)
- San Antonio Spurs 111 Golden State Warriors 105 (Box Score)
- Miami Heat 116 Oklahoma City Thunder 107 (Box Score)
- New Orleans Pelicans 129 Dallas Mavericks 125, OT (Box Score)
- Chicago Bulls 116 Phoenix Suns 101 (Box Score)
- Portland Trail Blazers 106 Indiana Pacers 98 (Box Score)
NBA schedule for Tuesday, March 19
*All times Eastern
- Philadelphia 76ers at Charlotte Hornets, 7:00 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Houston Rockets at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8:00 p.m. (GameTracker) - TV: NBA TV
- Los Angeles Lakers at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:00 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Brooklyn Nets at Sacramento Kings, (GameTracker) 10:00 p.m. -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Clippers, (GameTracker) 10:30 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV
Lillard posts monster double-double in Blazers' win
Damian Lillard posted a ridiculous 30-point, 15-assist game in the Blazers' 105-98 victory over the Pacers. Myles Turner posted 28 points and nine rebounds in the defeat.
Pelicans defeat Mavericks in OT behind Payton's triple-double
Elfrid Payton made NBA history by notching his fifth straight triple-double (19 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds), becoming just the fifth player in NBA history to do so, in the Pelicans' 129-125 victory over the Mavericks in overtime.
DeRozan notches near triple-double as Spurs outlast Warriors
The Spurs held off a furious Warriors comeback as they extended their win streak to nine games. DeMar DeRozan posted 26 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the 111-105 win.
Curry hits from way downtown
It's been a while since we've seen Steph Curry hit a really deep buzzer beater, but he obliged us on Monday night. With the clock winding down at the end of the first quarter, he launched from the opposite 3-point arc and banked it in.
Dirk makes history
Dirk Nowitzki reached another milestone in his incredible career on Monday night. With a fadeaway jumper early in the first quarter, the big German moved into sixth place on the NBA's all-time scoring list, passing NBA icon Wilt Chamberlain.
DJJ activates Airplane Mode
Derrick Jones Jr. activated Airplane Mode once again on Monday night against the Thunder. Cutting down the lane, he took the pass from Goran Dragic and soared for a huge slam.
Celtics play tribute video for I.T.
There was some drama last season about when or if the Celtics would play a tribute video for Isaiah Thomas. They didn't end up playing it, but on Monday night he was back in Boston with the Nuggets, and he finally got his well deserved tribute.
Zizic rocks the rim
Ante Zizic showed off his strength against the Pistons by throwing down an emphatic slam over Thon Maker in transition.
Griffin sits out vs. Cavaliers
The Pistons are in the middle of a playoff race in the Eastern Conference, but they were so confident in their ability to beat the Cavaliers that they decided to rest Blake Griffin. But perhaps they should have thought twice, as Detroit lost 126-119 to Cleveland. The forward has been incredible this season, but there have been some signs lately that he's in need of a break. Over the last 10 games, his efficiency and productivity have dipped, which perhaps shouldn't be surprising given how much he's done for the Pistons this season. After a big win over the Raptors on Sunday, giving Griffin the night off Monday against a weak Cavs team made plenty of sense but it didn't quite work out.
