NBA scores, highlights, results: Spurs extend win streak to 9 games; Nuggets beat Celtics in Isaiah Thomas' return to Boston

As a new week begins, we are now less than a month away from the start of the NBA playoffs. That means every game will start taking on more importance, and we've got nine of those games lined up on Monday night.

Starting things off, the Cavaliers upset the visiting Pistons, who were playing without Blake Griffin, the Jazz cruised past the Wizards for their fourth straight win, and the Nuggets took down the Celtics in Isaiah Thomas' return to Boston. Plus, the Raptors crushed the Knicks by 36 points.

Later on, the Spurs outlasted the Warriors as they extended their win streak to a season-high nine games.

To close out the night, the Blazers defeated the Pacers behind Damian Lillard's monster 30-point, 15-assist game.

Here's everything you need to know about what transpired on Monday night in the NBA:

NBA scores for Monday, March 18

*All times Eastern

NBA schedule for Tuesday, March 19

*All times Eastern

Lillard posts monster double-double in Blazers' win

Damian Lillard posted a ridiculous 30-point, 15-assist game in the Blazers' 105-98 victory over the Pacers. Myles Turner posted 28 points and nine rebounds in the defeat.

Pelicans defeat Mavericks in OT behind Payton's triple-double

Elfrid Payton made NBA history by notching his fifth straight triple-double (19 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds), becoming just the fifth player in NBA history to do so, in the Pelicans' 129-125 victory over the Mavericks in overtime.

Elfrid Payton has become just the 5th player in NBA history to record a triple-double in 5 consecutive games.



Russell Westbrook set the NBA record earlier this season with an 11-game streak.



h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/jdLyMuQ2Kj — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 19, 2019

DeRozan notches near triple-double as Spurs outlast Warriors

The Spurs held off a furious Warriors comeback as they extended their win streak to nine games. DeMar DeRozan posted 26 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the 111-105 win.

DeMar goes to work in the midrange late in the 4th! #GoSpursGo



📺: @ESPNNBA pic.twitter.com/4Re3sTA58u — NBA (@NBA) March 19, 2019

Curry hits from way downtown

It's been a while since we've seen Steph Curry hit a really deep buzzer beater, but he obliged us on Monday night. With the clock winding down at the end of the first quarter, he launched from the opposite 3-point arc and banked it in.

Dirk makes history

Dirk Nowitzki reached another milestone in his incredible career on Monday night. With a fadeaway jumper early in the first quarter, the big German moved into sixth place on the NBA's all-time scoring list, passing NBA icon Wilt Chamberlain.

DJJ activates Airplane Mode

Derrick Jones Jr. activated Airplane Mode once again on Monday night against the Thunder. Cutting down the lane, he took the pass from Goran Dragic and soared for a huge slam.

Celtics play tribute video for I.T.

There was some drama last season about when or if the Celtics would play a tribute video for Isaiah Thomas. They didn't end up playing it, but on Monday night he was back in Boston with the Nuggets, and he finally got his well deserved tribute.

Boston showed IT love with this tribute video 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/LLodHLHoLB — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 18, 2019

Zizic rocks the rim

Ante Zizic showed off his strength against the Pistons by throwing down an emphatic slam over Thon Maker in transition.

Griffin sits out vs. Cavaliers

The Pistons are in the middle of a playoff race in the Eastern Conference, but they were so confident in their ability to beat the Cavaliers that they decided to rest Blake Griffin. But perhaps they should have thought twice, as Detroit lost 126-119 to Cleveland. The forward has been incredible this season, but there have been some signs lately that he's in need of a break. Over the last 10 games, his efficiency and productivity have dipped, which perhaps shouldn't be surprising given how much he's done for the Pistons this season. After a big win over the Raptors on Sunday, giving Griffin the night off Monday against a weak Cavs team made plenty of sense but it didn't quite work out.