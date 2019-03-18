No Text
CHI
PHO
No Text
Key Players
Z. LaVine
8 PG
D. Booker
1 SG
|35.1
|Min. Per Game
|35.1
|25.5
|Pts. Per Game
|25.5
|6.8
|Ast. Per Game
|6.8
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|46.7
|Field Goal %
|45.6
|46.7
|Three Point %
|45.5
|83.2
|Free Throw %
|85.6
|Personal foul on De'Anthony Melton
|0:30
|+ 2
|Deandre Ayton made dunk, assist by Troy Daniels
|0:40
|+ 1
|Robin Lopez made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:21
|+ 1
|Robin Lopez made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:21
|Personal foul on Deandre Ayton
|1:21
|+ 3
|Troy Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Jackson
|1:31
|+ 2
|Lauri Markkanen made running Jump Shot, assist by Kris Dunn
|1:38
|+ 2
|Josh Jackson made hook shot
|1:55
|+ 2
|Troy Daniels made dunk
|2:17
|Offensive rebound by Troy Daniels
|2:17
|Offensive rebound by Robin Lopez
|2:33
|Team Stats
|Points
|116
|101
|Field Goals
|46-89 (51.7%)
|39-84 (46.4%)
|3-Pointers
|4-16 (25.0%)
|7-26 (26.9%)
|Free Throws
|20-24 (83.3%)
|16-26 (61.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|57
|45
|Offensive
|11
|9
|Defensive
|38
|29
|Team
|8
|7
|Assists
|21
|24
|Steals
|9
|5
|Blocks
|4
|5
|Turnovers
|13
|12
|Fouls
|22
|23
|Technicals
|0
|2
|
|51.7
|FG%
|46.4
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|26.9
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|61.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|R. Lopez
|24
|7
|2
|11/14
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|26
|0
|1
|2
|5
|2
|+12
|34
|Z. LaVine
|17
|8
|7
|5/10
|2/4
|5/5
|3
|32
|1
|0
|7
|0
|8
|+12
|33
|L. Markkanen
|17
|9
|2
|7/15
|1/4
|2/2
|3
|30
|0
|2
|2
|1
|8
|+8
|30
|K. Dunn
|14
|2
|3
|5/10
|1/2
|3/3
|4
|27
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+13
|24
|S. Harrison
|6
|3
|1
|3/9
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|32
|4
|0
|1
|0
|3
|+17
|14
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. Booker
|25
|8
|7
|9/24
|1/8
|6/10
|4
|40
|0
|0
|3
|1
|7
|-15
|44
|D. Ayton
|25
|12
|3
|12/17
|0/0
|1/1
|4
|35
|3
|3
|1
|4
|8
|-5
|48
|M. Bridges
|12
|3
|0
|4/8
|1/4
|3/5
|5
|41
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|-15
|13
|D. Bender
|4
|3
|1
|2/5
|0/2
|0/1
|0
|24
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|-9
|10
|D. Melton
|0
|2
|4
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-10
|10
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Jackson
|18
|7
|2
|6/13
|2/4
|4/6
|4
|31
|1
|0
|4
|0
|7
|-3
|26
|T. Daniels
|10
|3
|1
|3/7
|2/4
|2/3
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|-6
|15
|J. Crawford
|5
|0
|6
|2/7
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-4
|16
|R. Spalding
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-8
|3
|R. Holmes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Warren
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Oubre Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Okobo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|101
|38
|24
|39/84
|7/26
|16/26
|23
|236
|5
|5
|12
|9
|29
|-75
|185