CHI
PHO

No Text

No Text
Key Players
Z. LaVine
8 PG
D. Booker
1 SG
35.1 Min. Per Game 35.1
25.5 Pts. Per Game 25.5
6.8 Ast. Per Game 6.8
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
46.7 Field Goal % 45.6
46.7 Three Point % 45.5
83.2 Free Throw % 85.6
  Personal foul on De'Anthony Melton 0:30
+ 2 Deandre Ayton made dunk, assist by Troy Daniels 0:40
+ 1 Robin Lopez made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:21
+ 1 Robin Lopez made 1st of 2 free throws 1:21
  Personal foul on Deandre Ayton 1:21
+ 3 Troy Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Jackson 1:31
+ 2 Lauri Markkanen made running Jump Shot, assist by Kris Dunn 1:38
+ 2 Josh Jackson made hook shot 1:55
+ 2 Troy Daniels made dunk 2:17
  Offensive rebound by Troy Daniels 2:17
  Offensive rebound by Robin Lopez 2:33
Team Stats
Points 116 101
Field Goals 46-89 (51.7%) 39-84 (46.4%)
3-Pointers 4-16 (25.0%) 7-26 (26.9%)
Free Throws 20-24 (83.3%) 16-26 (61.5%)
Total Rebounds 57 45
Offensive 11 9
Defensive 38 29
Team 8 7
Assists 21 24
Steals 9 5
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 13 12
Fouls 22 23
Technicals 0 2
away team logo
R. Lopez C 42
24 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
D. Ayton C 22
25 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Bulls 20-52 34223030116
home team logo Suns 17-55 20233028101
PHO -2.5, O/U 226.5
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
PHO -2.5, O/U 226.5
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Team Stats
away team logo Bulls 20-52 105.2 PPG 42.4 RPG 22.1 APG
home team logo Suns 17-55 107.2 PPG 40.5 RPG 24.0 APG
Key Players
R. Lopez C 8.9 PPG 3.8 RPG 1.1 APG 56.6 FG%
D. Ayton C 16.2 PPG 10.3 RPG 1.8 APG 58.2 FG%
Top Scorers
R. Lopez C 24 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
D. Ayton C 25 PTS 12 REB 3 AST
51.7 FG% 46.4
25.0 3PT FG% 26.9
83.3 FT% 61.5
Bulls
Starters
R. Lopez
Z. LaVine
L. Markkanen
K. Dunn
S. Harrison
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Lopez 24 7 2 11/14 0/0 2/2 0 26 0 1 2 5 2 +12 34
Z. LaVine 17 8 7 5/10 2/4 5/5 3 32 1 0 7 0 8 +12 33
L. Markkanen 17 9 2 7/15 1/4 2/2 3 30 0 2 2 1 8 +8 30
K. Dunn 14 2 3 5/10 1/2 3/3 4 27 2 1 1 0 2 +13 24
S. Harrison 6 3 1 3/9 0/0 0/0 3 32 4 0 1 0 3 +17 14
Bench
C. Felicio
R. Arcidiacono
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
W. Selden Jr.
A. Blakeney
D. Valentine
O. Porter Jr.
B. Sampson
R. Alkins
W. Carter Jr.
C. Hutchison
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Felicio 10 8 0 3/5 0/0 4/5 2 18 0 0 0 4 4 +5 18
R. Arcidiacono 8 4 2 3/5 0/0 2/4 2 20 1 0 0 0 4 +2 17
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 7 2 0 3/4 0/1 1/1 0 14 0 0 0 1 1 -1 9
W. Selden Jr. 7 2 2 3/7 0/2 1/2 4 19 1 0 0 0 2 +5 14
A. Blakeney 6 4 2 3/10 0/3 0/0 1 16 0 0 0 0 4 +2 14
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Sampson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Alkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Carter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hutchison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 116 49 21 46/89 4/16 20/24 22 234 9 4 13 11 38 +75 207
Suns
Starters
D. Booker
D. Ayton
M. Bridges
D. Bender
D. Melton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Booker 25 8 7 9/24 1/8 6/10 4 40 0 0 3 1 7 -15 44
D. Ayton 25 12 3 12/17 0/0 1/1 4 35 3 3 1 4 8 -5 48
M. Bridges 12 3 0 4/8 1/4 3/5 5 41 0 0 2 2 1 -15 13
D. Bender 4 3 1 2/5 0/2 0/1 0 24 0 1 0 1 2 -9 10
D. Melton 0 2 4 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 21 1 0 1 0 2 -10 10
Bench
J. Jackson
T. Daniels
J. Crawford
R. Spalding
R. Holmes
G. King
T. Warren
T. Johnson
K. Oubre Jr.
J. Evans
E. Okobo
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Jackson 18 7 2 6/13 2/4 4/6 4 31 1 0 4 0 7 -3 26
T. Daniels 10 3 1 3/7 2/4 2/3 2 16 0 0 0 1 2 -6 15
J. Crawford 5 0 6 2/7 1/3 0/0 1 25 0 0 1 0 0 -4 16
R. Spalding 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 1 0 0 0 -8 3
R. Holmes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Warren - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Oubre Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Okobo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 101 38 24 39/84 7/26 16/26 23 236 5 5 12 9 29 -75 185
NBA Scores