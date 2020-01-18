NBA Sneaker King Power Rankings: Kyrie Irving returns; LeBron James, P.J. Tucker battle for No. 1 spot

After a week of enormous turnover, this is the week where the league's biggest sneakerheads flexed their muscles. Kyrie Irving, who missed nearly two months of action due to injury, is finally back on the court and hasn't skipped a beat when it comes to the sneaker game. Along with Irving, Vol. 11 of our NBA Sneaker King Power Rankings will feature many familiar names who showed off some gems from their collections.

This isn't a week for surprises, but the sneaker heat remains the same. Keep scrolling for the best NBA kicks from the past week.

Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball has made good use of the Nike Kobe line this season. Ball rotates between some of the best retros and the latest technology the line has to offer. This week, he's rotated between the Nike Kobe 11 low 'Achilles Heel' and the Nike Kobe 7 Prelude 'London.' If Ball's game on the court evolves like his sneaker game has, he'll be just fine as a player moving forward.

Lonzo Ball wearing the Nike Kobe 7 Prelude 'London.' USATSI

The NBA's custom Sneaker King is back at it this week and we get the impression that he's living his best life. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native is a huge LSU fan and has to be on top of the world after the Tigers won the National Championship earlier this week. Galloway broke out an LSU-inspired custom of his Q4 kicks this week to show his affiliation to the champs. This probably won't be the last LSU-themed custom we get from Galloway this season, so stay tuned.

Langston Galloway wearing an LSU-themed Q4 custom. USATSI

It's hard to fathom how things could possibly get any better for Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The reigning NBA MVP has somehow continued to elevate his game this season, his team simply doesn't lose basketball games and he has one of the best debut signature sneakers in a long time. Antetokounmpo's rotation of his Nike Zoom Freak 1 kicks has been just as impressive as his game and you know the colorways will only get better as the playoffs approach.

Giannis Antetokounmpo wearing the Nike Zoom Freak 1 'Photo Blue.' USATSI

Darius Bazley's rise in the sneaker game has been a unique one. As an elite high school prospect, Bazley decided to skip out on college and instead do an internship with New Balance Basketball. He joined the select group of players on New Balance's roster and learned about the brand from the inside. Fast forward to the present day and Bazley continues to make waves with the exclusive kicks he hits the court with. This week, he debuted the New Balance OMN1S low tops with two player exclusive pairs that you need to check out below.

Darius Bazley debuts the New Balance OMN1S low. Getty

Versatility. That's the word that should always be used when describing Montrezl Harrell's sneaker game. Over the past week, he's rotated between Nike signatures from three different lines, a Jordan Melo 1.5 PE and some gems from FILA and And1. Harrell continues to carve his own place among the best sneakerheads in the NBA. Keep scrolling to get a glimpse.

Montrezl Harrell rocking the Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Chaos.' USATSI

Montrezl Harrell in the Nike PG 3 Christmas Day PE. USATSI

Luka Doncic sure seems to be enjoying his life as Jordan Brand's latest star athlete. He continues to shine on the court as he builds on what looks like an MVP campaign in just his second NBA season and he's doing all of that now with the best Jordan Brand has to offer on his feet. Doncic's highlights from the last week include the Jordan 34 'Metallic Silver' and the Jordan 34 'Paris.'

Luka Doncic wearing the Jordan 34 'Metallic Silver.' USATSI

Luka Doncic in the Jordan 34 'Paris.' USATSI

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has next. He's on deck. He's one of the NBA's most promising young players on the court and he's also made it clear that his sneaker game is one to be reckoned with. This week's highlights include the Nike A.D. 'Honesty' and the absolute gem that is the Nike Kobe 8 All-Star 'Area 72.'

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wearing the Nike Kobe 8 All-Star 'Area 72.' Getty

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the Nike Kobe A.D. 'Honesty.' Getty

3. Kyrie Irving (Last Week: NR)

Kyrie Irving's long-awaited return to the court means the NBA gets one of its most electrifying players back and the sneaker scene gets one of its biggest contributors back as well. Irving has enjoyed a super successful run with his Nike signature line, which is now on its sixth silhouette. During his return this week, Irving did not waste any time showing off his latest player exclusive kicks from the Nike Kyrie 6 line. Check them out below.

Kyrie Irving in a signature Nike Kyrie 6 PE. USATSI

Kyrie Irving rocking another Nike Kyrie 6 PE. USATSI

We're going to keep saying this so long as it remains true: LeBron James is having one of his best sneaker seasons in a long time. His latest Nike LeBron 17 is producing amazing colorways, but he's also going back into the archives and breaking out heat from earlier models in his collection. Check out the best kicks The King had to offer this week below.

LeBron James wearing the Nike LeBron 15 AZG. USATSI

LeBron James in a Nike LeBron 17 PE. USATSI

1. P.J. Tucker (Last Week: 1)

At this rate, it's going to take something monumental to knock P.J. Tucker off the top spot in our Sneaker King Power Rankings. He's simply on top of his game and enjoys showing off the fact that his sneaker prowess is unmatched. This week, Tucker laced up the Nike LeBron 6 'Graffiti,' a shoe that first released back in 2009. Tucker also broke out another one of his gems from the Nike's Kevin Durant line, something that he does on the regular. The shoes prompted Durant himself to jokingly tell Tucker on Instagram that he was going to have to 'ban' him from wearing his shoes because they might as well be his at this point. For our sake and his sanity, let's hope no one is banning Tucker from any kicks.

P.J. Tucker wearing the Nike LeBron 6 'Graffiti.' Getty

Just Missed The Cut

Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr., Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, Rockets guard Russell Westbrook, Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony, Heat center Meyers Leonard, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Knicks forward Marcus Morris and Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard.