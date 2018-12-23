Rockets to sign free agent guard Austin Rivers for rest of the season, per report

Austin Rivers has had a busy few months. Earlier this summer, Rivers was traded from the LA Clippers to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Marcin Gortat. Then, just a few months into the season, the Wizards flipped Rivers and Kelly Oubre Jr. to the Phoenix Suns for Trevor Ariza. But Rivers was waived almost immediately, and never played a game for the Suns.

Now, Rivers has found yet another new team -- at least for the rest of the season. Initially, there were reports that Rivers would join the Memphis Grizzlies, but obviously, that didn't end up happening. Instead, according to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen, the Houston Rockets have reached an agreement with Rivers for the remainder of the season. Feigen added that the two sides completed the agreement on Sunday, and Rivers will likely sign his fully guaranteed deal for the rest of the season on Monday.

With Chris Paul sidelined for at least a few weeks with a hamstring injury, it makes sense for the Rockets to add some backcourt depth as soon as possible. Even when Paul returns, Rivers should help boost what is currently an extremely top-heavy team. The team's core, including Paul, James Harden, PJ Tucker and Clint Capela routinely play upwards of 35-40 minutes a night, a formula that may work in the playoffs, but is not preferable over the course of the season.

While Rivers may not be the most exciting addition of all time, he will likely make his debut on Thursday night when the Rockets face Boston Celtics (8 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), he's a capable backup guard. While he really struggled shooting the ball with the Wizards early this season, Rivers was a strong outside shooter for the Clippers, shooting over 37 percent from 3 in each of the past two seasons. If he can find his range again, he will fit in well with the Rockets' outside attack.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of this addition, however, is the bad blood between Rivers and the man he'll help replace in the short-term. According to ESPN's Michael Eaves, Paul and other members of the Clippers became frustrated with Rivers and felt he was treated differently than the rest of the team because his dad was in charge.

Additionally, Rivers was reportedly one of the players the Rockets -- led by Paul -- went after during the infamous secret tunnel attack on the Clippers' locker room last season at Staples Center.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday that Paul made no objections to the move, but it certainly will be something to monitor once Paul returns to the court -- especially if either Rivers or the Rockets go through a rough patch.