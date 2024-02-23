The Oklahoma City Thunder (38-17) will try to extend their three-game winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (9-46) on Friday night. Oklahoma City returned from the All-Star Break with a 129-107 win over the Clippers on Thursday. Washington has not won a game since beating the Pistons and Spurs in back-to-back games at the end of January. The Thunder are in second place in the Western Conference standings, while the Wizards have the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. The Thunder are favored by 16 points in the latest Wizards vs. Thunder odds, while the over/under is 241 points.

Thunder vs. Wizards spread: Thunder -16

Thunder vs. Wizards over/under: 241 points

Thunder vs. Wizards money line: Thunder: -1540, Wizards: +871

Why the Thunder can cover

Oklahoma City closed the first half of the season with a pair of wins over the Kings and Magic, covering the spread as small favorites in both of those games. It returned from the All-Star Break with a fantastic showing on Thursday night, cruising to a 129-107 win over the Clippers as 1-point favorites. Los Angeles did not outscore Oklahoma City in any quarter of that contest.

Shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points, dished out eight assists and grabbed four rebounds, shooting 12 of 19 from the floor. All five OKC starters scored in double figures, including a double-double from rookie center Chet Holmgren. The Thunder are riding a five-game home winning streak and are 11-4 in their last 15 home games against the Wizards.

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington has been a valuable team to back on the road in recent weeks, covering the spread in seven of its last eight road games. The Wizards are wrapping up a four-game road trip, and they covered the spread against the Mavericks and Pelicans to open that stretch. They have already played one close game against the Thunder this season, losing by eight points last month.

Power forward Kyle Kuzma leads Washington with 22.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, while Jordan Poole is scoring 15.7 points and dishing out 3.6 assists. Poole came off the bench for the first time this season on Thursday, finishing with 18 points at Denver. The Wizards have covered the spread in four of their last six games.

