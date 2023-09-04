Team USA has advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2023 FIBA World Cup despite a surprising defeat to Lithuania on Sunday in the final game of the second round. Now, it's win-or-go-home for the Americans, who have no more margin for error. They'll begin the knockout stages with a matchup against Italy on Tuesday in Manila.

The Italians also went 4-1 in the first and second rounds of the tournament, but their road was far more dramatic, as they won a number of close games to secure their spot in the quarterfinals, including a vital 78-76 upset over Serbia. For the sake of comparison, the Italian's point differential was plus-34, while the Americans' was plus-109.

Ahead of the quarterfinals, here's everything you need to know:

Team USA vs. Italy

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 5 | Time : 8:40 a.m. ET

Tuesday, Sept. 5 | : 8:40 a.m. ET Location: Mall of Asia Arena -- Manila, Philippines

Mall of Asia Arena -- Manila, Philippines TV channel: ESPN 2 | Live stream : fubo (try for free)

ESPN 2 | : fubo (try for free) Odds: Team USA -13.5 | O/U: 175.5

Roster

Storylines

Losing to Lithuania actually worked out well for Team USA, as after the other results shook out they ended up on the easier side of the bracket. Now, instead of playing Serbia -- the most efficient offensive team in the tournament so far -- in the quarterfinals, they'll play Italy.

The main threat for the Italians is Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio, who is leading the team in scoring at 18.4 points per game. In addition, Team USA will have to box out, as Italy comes into the quarters as the second-best rebounding team still alive. The glass has been an issue in the last two games for the Americans, with Montenegro and Lithuania both feasting on second-chance points.

Prediction

The narrow win over Montenegro and the defeat to Lithuania were reminders that this isn't Team USA's "A-Team," and they aren't going to cruise to the gold medal like they might in the Olympics. They are far more talented than Italy, though, and will have a lot to prove coming off a loss. Pick: Team USA -13.5