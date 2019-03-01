2019 NFL combine top 100 prospects: Andre Dillard leaps into top 15; Garrett Bradbury, Justice Hill rise after big days
The draft stock of Dillard and Bradbury is on the way up after awesome displays of athleticism in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS -- Blockers and backs took to the field on Friday at the 2019 NFL combine to finally give us quantitative data to analyze.
While a small faction of runners had strong afternoons, the ball-carrier group as a whole underwhelmed.
On the other hand, the stellar but still slightly overlooked offensive line class performed very well, with a handful first-round caliber prospects turning in huge efforts. The top offensive tackle prospects have been household names for a while, but two interior blockers looked like future high-level starters while working out inside Lucas Oil Stadium.
Let's get to the rankings.
(Reminder: These rankings are extremely fluid. This is just an update based on what occurred on the field and with measurements today in Indy.)
1. Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State
2. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
3. Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
4. Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
5. Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson
6. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
7. Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson
8. Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
9. A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss
10. Zach Allen, EDGE/DL, Boston College
No changes here because these players either have yet to work out or measured in as expected. This might be as high as you've seen Zach Allen. On that note, I love his combination of size, power, relative bendiness, and hand work.
11. N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
12. Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State
13. Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State
14. Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
15. JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford
16. Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State
17. Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky
18. Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State
19. Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington
20. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
Dillard was the most impressive athlete on the field among all offensive tackles in Indianapolis today. Among all offensive linemen, the Washington State stud had the fourth-fastest 40, the second-fastest three-cone drill, and the fastest short-shuttle drill. His workout matches his film that shows an impeccably nimble pass protector. Metcalf moves into the top 20 because of his bananas weigh-in and 27 reps on the bench.
21. Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida
22. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
23. Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State
24. Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
25. Jawaan Taylor, OT, Flroida
26. Devin White, LB, LSU
27. Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame
28. Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
29. Oshane Ximines, EDGE, Old Dominion
30. Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
Polite and Sweat won their weigh-ins, while White was a bit disappointing. Obviously Murray was the biggest winner of anyone on the scales here in Indianapolis by eclipsing the 5-foot-10 threshold and having "normal" size hands for an NFL quarterback.
31. Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State
32. Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
33. Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
34. Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
35. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
36. Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss
37. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida
38. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
39. Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma
40. Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo
Burns nearly measuring in at 250 pounds may have been as surprising as Murray's measurement from top to bottom. Seriously. It shows how rigorous he's been training and gives him a good foundation to add more weight and strength at the NFL level. Bush weighing in close to White is huge for him too. He's now in position to pass White on some team's boards with a better workout.
41. Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia
42. Terronne Prescod, OG, NC State
43. Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
44. Elgton Jenkins, C, Mississippi State
45. Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan
46. Chris Lindstrom, OG, Boston College
47. Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State
48. Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State
49. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
50. Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M
Loads of quality offensive linemen in this group with the abilities to start as rookies. McCoy looked fluid on the field and tested very well, plus he gives you center and guard versatility. Running under 4.90 is outstanding for an interior lineman.
Bradbury and Lindstrom were smooth in drills and crushed their workouts. Big ascensions for them as well. Bradbury is the most athletic center to enter the league in a while, and Lindstrom is a nasty, mauling guard with tackle feet.
51. Ryan Finley, QB, NC State
52. Beau Benzschawel, OG, Wisconsin
53. Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame
54. Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware
55. Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
56. Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina
57. Devin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic
58. Will Grier, QB, West Virginia
59. L.J. Collier, EDGE, TCU
60. Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State
Pretty surprised by Singletary's 4.66 in the 40. Looks much faster on the field. I wasn't expecting a three-cone time of 7.32 either. He's still my top running back, but going back to re-watch is film after the combine will be very interesting.
61. Charles Omenihu, EDGE/DL, Texas
62. Lonnie Johnson, CB, Kentucky
63. Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M
64. Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia
65. Carl Granderson, EDGE, Wyoming
66. Taylor Rapp, S, Washington
67. Terrill Hanks, LB, New Mexico State
68. Anthony Nelson, EDGE, Iowa
69. Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt
Omenihu, Granderson, and Nelson demonstrated their length in the weigh ins this morning. With big weekends on the field, they could move squarely into the second-round conversation on my Big Board.
70. Elijah Holyfield, RB, Georgia
71. Renell Wren, DT, Arizona State
72. Chuma Edoga, OT, USC
73. Khalen Saunders, DT, Western Illinois
74. David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State
75. Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech
76. Kris Boyd, CB, Texas
77. Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
78. Blake Cashman, LB, Minnesota
79. Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State
80. Joe Jackson, EDGE, Miami
What is up with Holyfield? He looks like an incredibly nimble, powerful runner with some juice down the field. He had the worst day of any running back with an official 4.78 in the 40 and a paltry 28.5-inch vertical jump. Stock down.
Meanwhile, Hill was the most explosive runner on the field with a 4.40 in the 40, a 130-inch broad jump and a 40-inch vertical. Stock up.
81. Kaden Smith, TE, Stanford
82. Dillon Mitchell, WR, Oregon
83. Terry Beckner, DT, Missouri
84. Amani Hooker, S, Iowa
85. Devine Ozigbo, RB, Nebraska
86. Mike Edwards, S, Kentucky
87. Benny Snell, RB, Kentucky
88. Irv Smith, TE, Alabama
89. Darrell Henderson, RB, Memphis
90. Nate Davis, OG, Charlotte
Sizable plummet for Smith, as he measured in as one of the smallest tight ends at the combine in the last 20 years. His physical profile is that of a classic H-back than a normal split-out tight end. He has to test through the roof at his size to stay afloat near the top of this deep tight end class.
91. Jaquan Johnson, S, Miami
92. Jakobi Meyers, WR, NC State
93. Damien Harris, RB, Alabama
94. Dru Samia, OG, Oklahoma
95. Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State
96. Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri
97. Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple
98. Tyree Jackson, QB, Buffalo
99. Cortez Broughton, DT, Cincinnati
100. Fred Johnson, OG, Florida
No major moves here, besides placing Gerald Willis of Miami just outside my Top 100 after he measured in with short arms. No, not a huge deal, but not something you want with a defensive tackle who's more of a run-stuffer than pass rusher.
