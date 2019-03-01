2019 NFL combine top 100 prospects: Andre Dillard leaps into top 15; Garrett Bradbury, Justice Hill rise after big days

INDIANAPOLIS -- Blockers and backs took to the field on Friday at the 2019 NFL combine to finally give us quantitative data to analyze.

While a small faction of runners had strong afternoons, the ball-carrier group as a whole underwhelmed.

On the other hand, the stellar but still slightly overlooked offensive line class performed very well, with a handful first-round caliber prospects turning in huge efforts. The top offensive tackle prospects have been household names for a while, but two interior blockers looked like future high-level starters while working out inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

Let's get to the rankings.

(Reminder: These rankings are extremely fluid. This is just an update based on what occurred on the field and with measurements today in Indy.)



1. Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

2. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

3. Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

4. Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

6. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

7. Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson

8. Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

9. A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

10. Zach Allen, EDGE/DL, Boston College

No changes here because these players either have yet to work out or measured in as expected. This might be as high as you've seen Zach Allen. On that note, I love his combination of size, power, relative bendiness, and hand work.

11. N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

12. Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

13. Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

14. Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

15. JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford

16. Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

17. Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

18. Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

19. Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington

20. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

Dillard was the most impressive athlete on the field among all offensive tackles in Indianapolis today. Among all offensive linemen, the Washington State stud had the fourth-fastest 40, the second-fastest three-cone drill, and the fastest short-shuttle drill. His workout matches his film that shows an impeccably nimble pass protector. Metcalf moves into the top 20 because of his bananas weigh-in and 27 reps on the bench.

21. Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

22. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

23. Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

24. Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

25. Jawaan Taylor, OT, Flroida

26. Devin White, LB, LSU

27. Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

28. Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

29. Oshane Ximines, EDGE, Old Dominion

30. Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

Polite and Sweat won their weigh-ins, while White was a bit disappointing. Obviously Murray was the biggest winner of anyone on the scales here in Indianapolis by eclipsing the 5-foot-10 threshold and having "normal" size hands for an NFL quarterback.

31. Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

32. Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

33. Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

34. Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

35. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

36. Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

37. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida

38. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

39. Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

40. Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo

Burns nearly measuring in at 250 pounds may have been as surprising as Murray's measurement from top to bottom. Seriously. It shows how rigorous he's been training and gives him a good foundation to add more weight and strength at the NFL level. Bush weighing in close to White is huge for him too. He's now in position to pass White on some team's boards with a better workout.

41. Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

42. Terronne Prescod, OG, NC State

43. Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

44. Elgton Jenkins, C, Mississippi State

45. Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

46. Chris Lindstrom, OG, Boston College

47. Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

48. Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State

49. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

50. Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M

Loads of quality offensive linemen in this group with the abilities to start as rookies. McCoy looked fluid on the field and tested very well, plus he gives you center and guard versatility. Running under 4.90 is outstanding for an interior lineman.

Bradbury and Lindstrom were smooth in drills and crushed their workouts. Big ascensions for them as well. Bradbury is the most athletic center to enter the league in a while, and Lindstrom is a nasty, mauling guard with tackle feet.

51. Ryan Finley, QB, NC State

52. Beau Benzschawel, OG, Wisconsin

53. Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame

54. Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

55. Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

56. Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina

57. Devin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic

58. Will Grier, QB, West Virginia

59. L.J. Collier, EDGE, TCU

60. Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

Pretty surprised by Singletary's 4.66 in the 40. Looks much faster on the field. I wasn't expecting a three-cone time of 7.32 either. He's still my top running back, but going back to re-watch is film after the combine will be very interesting.

61. Charles Omenihu, EDGE/DL, Texas

62. Lonnie Johnson, CB, Kentucky

63. Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M

64. Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia

65. Carl Granderson, EDGE, Wyoming

66. Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

67. Terrill Hanks, LB, New Mexico State

68. Anthony Nelson, EDGE, Iowa

69. Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt

Omenihu, Granderson, and Nelson demonstrated their length in the weigh ins this morning. With big weekends on the field, they could move squarely into the second-round conversation on my Big Board.

70. Elijah Holyfield, RB, Georgia

71. Renell Wren, DT, Arizona State

72. Chuma Edoga, OT, USC

73. Khalen Saunders, DT, Western Illinois

74. David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State

75. Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech

76. Kris Boyd, CB, Texas

77. Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

78. Blake Cashman, LB, Minnesota

79. Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State

80. Joe Jackson, EDGE, Miami

What is up with Holyfield? He looks like an incredibly nimble, powerful runner with some juice down the field. He had the worst day of any running back with an official 4.78 in the 40 and a paltry 28.5-inch vertical jump. Stock down.

Meanwhile, Hill was the most explosive runner on the field with a 4.40 in the 40, a 130-inch broad jump and a 40-inch vertical. Stock up.

81. Kaden Smith, TE, Stanford

82. Dillon Mitchell, WR, Oregon

83. Terry Beckner, DT, Missouri

84. Amani Hooker, S, Iowa

85. Devine Ozigbo, RB, Nebraska

86. Mike Edwards, S, Kentucky

87. Benny Snell, RB, Kentucky

88. Irv Smith, TE, Alabama

89. Darrell Henderson, RB, Memphis

90. Nate Davis, OG, Charlotte

Sizable plummet for Smith, as he measured in as one of the smallest tight ends at the combine in the last 20 years. His physical profile is that of a classic H-back than a normal split-out tight end. He has to test through the roof at his size to stay afloat near the top of this deep tight end class.

91. Jaquan Johnson, S, Miami

92. Jakobi Meyers, WR, NC State

93. Damien Harris, RB, Alabama

94. Dru Samia, OG, Oklahoma

95. Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State

96. Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri

97. Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

98. Tyree Jackson, QB, Buffalo

99. Cortez Broughton, DT, Cincinnati

100. Fred Johnson, OG, Florida

No major moves here, besides placing Gerald Willis of Miami just outside my Top 100 after he measured in with short arms. No, not a huge deal, but not something you want with a defensive tackle who's more of a run-stuffer than pass rusher.