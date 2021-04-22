Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Trevor Lawrence to Jacksonville was unanimous.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd Zach Wilson to New York was unanimous.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 3 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th The decision between Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones was actually more evenly split than maybe most would expect. Fields and Lance combined to have as many votes as Jones, who was the heavy favorite.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th Atlanta was one of the teams most commonly projected to trade down but they also had four picks in favor of taking a quarterback. The majority of those projections were in favor of Trey Lance, who would presumably sit behind Matt Ryan.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Penei Sewell narrowly edged out Ja'Marr Chase for this pick. Those two comprised all but two votes, both of which went to Kyle Pitts.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 6 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Ja'Marr Chase easily the most mocked player to be taken at No. 6 overall. Most mocks projecting Atlanta to stay put at No. 4 overall had Kyle Pitts as their selection.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 7 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Detroit was the other team projected to deal out of their pick. New England was most closely linked to Justin Fields, so the deal was made. If the Lions had stayed put, the pick would have been Devonta Smith.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st There was only one vote for Kyle Pitts beyond No. 7 overall. However, five quarterbacks getting taken before Carolina's pick meant that he slid and the Panthers take him at No. 8 overall to help Sam Darnold.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Micah Parsons is trending towards sliding down the board a bit, but not in this exercise. Parsons was the leading vote getter for Denver at No. 9 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Patrick Surtain II was the heavy favorite to be the Cowboys' pick here, followed by Jaycee Horn. It makes sense, considering Dallas' need at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Jaylen Waddle was one of the more surprising picks, post-Kenny Golladay signing. New York is going all in to surround Daniel Jones with weapons this season. Waddle was the only player to receive more than one vote in this spot.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 12 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Devonta Smith was still on the board because Detroit traded out of pick No. 7. Jaylen Waddle and Patrick Surtain II each received three votes in this spot, but both were already off the board.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Justin Herbert gets protection in the form of Rashawn Slater, who received four votes. Jaycee Horn and Christian Darrisaw each received three votes.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jaelan Phillips EDGE Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Three offensive linemen received two votes, but Jaelan Phillips was the leading vote-getter with four.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 15 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Even in trade-down situations, there was no one linked to Detroit who is still on the board. The majority of draft analysts have projected a wide receiver to Detroit, but No. 15 overall seems too high for the next best player at the position. Jeff Okudah has not panned out as anticipated thus far, and Jaycee Horn is the embodiment of a kneecap biter.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Caleb Farley is a bit of an unknown at this stage because of his back surgeries, but Arizona may be more inclined to compromise long-term health for short-term gain considering they have gone all in to upgrade the roster this offseason. I think Farley ends up being taken later than No. 16, but the mocks used here didn't agree.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Las Vegas upgrades the back end of the defense with the addition of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. He was the only player to receive more than one vote at No. 17.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Kwity Paye EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Kwity Paye was a bit of a surprise, but he received more votes than second-place finisher Najee Harris. Miami adds more pass rush potential opposite Emmanuel Ogbah.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th With Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah off the board, Alijah Vera-Tucker was the leading vote getter over Christian Darrisaw.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Teven Jenkins OL Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th Teven Jenkins was tied for the most votes alongside Greg Newsome II. There were more total votes for offensive linemen than cornerbacks, so that served as the tiebreaker.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd An ideal situation plays out as Indianapolis was able to stay put and land its left tackle of the future. Seven of the 13 mocks had Darrisaw off the board before this spot.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Greg Newsome II CB Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 6th Greg Newsome II and Elijah Moore received the same number of votes. Tennessee has a big need in the secondary and Newsome comes across as a player Mike Vrabel would love, so he is the pick. There were just as many total votes for wide receiver as there were for cornerback, so a tiebreaker was not in play.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Azeez Ojulari EDGE Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Four players had two votes and one of them (Greg Newsome II) was off the board. The choice came down to Gregory Rousseau, Azeez Ojulari and Travis Etienne. There were more votes for edge rushers than running back, so the Jets get Ojulari to pair with Carl Lawson over a potentially sliding Rousseau.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Najee Harris RB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 230 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 2nd Najee Harris just barely nudged out Teven Jenkins, and that seems to be the general breakdown amongst the Steelers fanbase as well. Jenkins was already off the board, anyway.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Trevon Moehrig got three total votes here. Teven Jenkins was the only other player to receive more than one vote.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jamin Davis LB Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 234 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 3rd Cleveland fans are going to take issue with this selection of Jamin Davis just because of their strong belief in positional value. At the end of the day, it is all about adding good football players and they are not exactly investing a top 10 pick in the position. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was tied for the second highest vote-getter.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Terrace Marshall Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 200 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 7th Terrace Marshall was the overwhelming favorite for this pick. Jayson Oweh was the only other player to receive more than one vote. Baltimore adds Marshall to a wide receiver room that includes Marquise Brown and Sammy Watkins.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Asante Samuel Jr. CB Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd Four players got two votes and one of those, Caleb Farley, was already off the board. There were more votes for cornerbacks than other positions so Asante Samuel Jr. is the choice over Elijah Moore and Zaven Collins.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 6th Zaven Collins and Rondale Moore each had two votes but there were more votes for the linebacker position overall. Plus, the Packers would be quick to say they don't take wide receivers in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Tyson Campbell CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th Caleb Farley and Tyson Campbell each had two votes, but Farley was already off the board to Arizona. I think the likelihood of this coming to fruition is trending down, but the projections do not reflect it yet.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 6th Jayson Oweh was the leading vote getter among players that had not yet been taken.