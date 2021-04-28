Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Jacksonville will take the entire clock to announce this selection and it will annoy everyone.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd New York made the decision to move on from Sam Darnold in favor of Zach Wilson and a more reasonable salary cap commitment.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 3 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd The perception is that San Francisco will take Mac Jones but they should take Justin Fields because he offers the upside of being a top-five quarterback in the NFL. I think that should be the goal when sacrificing the amount of capital that the 49ers have to move up.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 4th I do not see Atlanta as a Kyle Pitts away from competing for the Super Bowl. If the Falcons play mediocre football, then they will find themselves where Washington and Chicago are this year, which is stuck in no-man's land with no reasonable path to a top quarterback prospect. Teams cannot count on being in a position to draft a quarterback early far into the future.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The gap between Penei Sewell and an offensive tackle expected to be available at No. 38 overall is wider than the gap between Ja'Marr Chase and the wide receivers expected to be available.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 6 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Kyle Pitts is a unicorn. He is more unique at his position than any wide receiver or offensive lineman in this class. Although he may not have familiarity with Tua Tagovailoa like Jaylen Waddle or DeVonta Smith do, he can be the most helpful.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 7 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th If Atlanta stays put at No. 4 overall and takes a quarterback, then Detroit and Carolina become the most likely destinations in a potential trade up. New England agrees to a deal with the former and moves up to take Mac Jones. It will cost them a first-round pick in 2022.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Penei Sewell is best case scenario for Carolina but he was off the board. The goal should be to surround Sam Darnold with the talent that he did not have around him in New York and some of that is accomplished with the selection of Ja'Marr Chase.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd After being left out in the cold in the quarterback market, Denver stays put to take an offensive lineman with five-position flexibility. The Broncos' offensive line has been unstable for many years and this is a step to correct it.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Dallas needs help at the cornerback position. Patrick Surtain II is the cleanest option at the position and also happens to be the best player available.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th New York could reach for a defensive lineman or a linebacker, but that is not in my plans. I am taking Alijah Vera-Tucker, who offers the versatility to play inside or on the edge, to fill out that offensive line.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 12 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Philadelphia was able to trade back, pick up more draft capital and still acquire arguably the best wide receiver in this draft class. It has been a tough year for the Eagles' fanbase but I believe this scenario qualifies as a victory.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Los Angeles adds a left tackle to protect Justin Herbert's blindside. After adding Bryan Bulaga last year and Corey Linsley this year -- along with Oday Aboushi and Matt Feiler -- the Chargers have an offensive line that they can feel comfortable will protect the second-year player.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jaelan Phillips EDGE Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Jaelan Phillips is a bit of a gamble but it looked as though the light turned on for him last year. If he continues clocking in every day, then the Vikings should get great value out of this pick. He is a potential difference-maker.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 15 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd After sliding back to the midpoint in the first round, Detroit still lands one of the three highly regarded wide receivers.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Arizona has been aggressive this offseason so it is fitting that the Cardinals target an aggressive cornerback. Jaycee Horn brings some additional physicality to that secondary along with the talent to frustrate opposing wide receivers.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Las Vegas took a few swings at addressing linebacker in free agency last year, but it did not work as anticipated. Micah Parsons is highly talented.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Kwity Paye EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Pass rush and cornerback are essential in today's NFL. Miami got a lot of production out of Emmanuel Ogbah last season but I am doubling down with Kwity Paye opposite him.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jamin Davis LB Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 234 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 4th Washington has a scary defensive front and now the Football Team adds an athletic and accountable linebacker to defend the second level.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Greg Newsome II CB Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th Chicago created a need at cornerback after releasing Kyle Fuller in the offseason despite drafting Jaylon Johnson in the first round last year. Greg Newsome II has battled injuries for most of his Northwestern career but he is an accountable player.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Joe Tryon EDGE Washington • Jr • 6'5" / 262 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 7th Joe Tryon offers less of a bust risk than others at the position because of how hard he works. Tryon could be the exact replacement that the Colts need for Justin Houston.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Teven Jenkins OL Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th Tennessee is grounded (pun somewhat intended) in the run game so it behooves the Titans to have a solid offensive line across the board. There may be some hesitancy to draft another offensive tackle in the first round after what happened last year with Isaiah Wilson, but Jenkins could not be more different from Wilson.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is a versatile defender who gives New York's defense a lot of flexibility.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Azeez Ojulari EDGE Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd After losing Bud Dupree in the offseason, Pittsburgh brings in another edge rusher to compete with Alex Highsmith. Although the Charlotte product did some good things as a rookie, I don't think it would be wise to rely on him at this stage of his career.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Urban Meyer loves speed and defensive backs. He adds depth to the secondary in the form of Trevon Moehrig.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Asante Samuel Jr. CB Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Greedy Williams and Denzel Ward have struggled to stay healthy. For a team that is built to compete, it would benefit them to have some insurance at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 5th Baltimore adds length to the pass rusher room to replace Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue. The Ravens are great at developing pass rush talent and Oweh certainly possesses the traits to become special.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Elijah Moore WR Ole Miss • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 7th New Orleans replaces the production lost with Emmanuel Sanders' release with a young prospect capable of making a big impact early.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd Zaven Collins is difficult to figure out following reports that he had bulked up to 270 pounds. Was it done by design? Is he trying to become an edge rusher? I still like the talent and know that Green Bay is getting stronger up the middle.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 59th POSITION RNK 8th Gregory Rousseau is trending in the wrong direction but I think he can still be a solid NFL player. Buffalo has a need for some long-term assistance at edge rusher.

From From Kansas City Chiefs Round 1 - Pick 31 Dillon Radunz OL North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 299 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 11th Dillon Radunz may be a reach to some in the first round but I like the player. He can play tackle but also has the versatility to slide inside.